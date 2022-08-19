Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

Dylan Dhindsa’s Connections piece (“ Meeting Sophie ,” June 12) was wonderful, and I’m sure it will touch everyone who reads it — and open doors for some, open minds and hearts for others. Love, in all its forms, is the answer.

What a blessing that the world is changing for queer folks — to be able to live our lives openly and honestly. It makes me sad that the author had to go through a period of pain and fear before he and Sophie found the courage to come out to each other. I went through much the same when I was his age in the 1960s. I have high hopes that in future decades no queer person will have to hide their true self from their loved ones and their community. It may not seem that society is becoming more accepting of differences, but believe me, at least in the United States, we have come a long way.

A lovely story of mutual understanding and support.

A Question of Choice

Miss Conduct’s advice concerning a person who wants to reconnect with a friend whom she accompanied to an abortion 40 years ago, a woman who is no longer pro-choice, is short-sighted (“Change of Opinion,” June 12). Some women who go through with an abortion may feel remorseful in the ensuing years. Many times these women find consolation through Christian counseling to come to terms with an abortion decision, even one as far back as 40 years in the past. Rather than seeing a reconnection as fueling “infuriating hypocrisy,” perhaps a more reasonable response is to suggest reaching out to ask what changed her friend’s outlook from pro-choice to pro-life.

It IS hypocritical. Forty years ago this woman made the decision to terminate a pregnancy for deeply personal reasons. It is apparent that she has internalized a lot of guilt for her decision since. I’m sorry that she has it. But what about the thousands of women over the years who have been in exactly her same shoes? No empathy for them apparently.

Why aren’t people allowed to change their minds? What happened to diversity of belief? Why can’t we respect all the good things about each other and all the years of good friendship without judgment? I believe Anonymous’s friend is not a hypocrite, just a human being with regrets. If I were Anonymous’s friend, I would not want her “friendship.”

The hypocrisy is in the friend wanting to deny other women access to a procedure she herself had resorted to.

Honoring Black History

I can appreciate Perspective author Linda Chavers’s discomfort with Juneteenth being a national holiday (Perspective, June 19). The enslavement of the African-American community is only a few generations away and the pain must feel very close. My family celebrates a different holiday marking liberation from slavery: Passover. For me, this holiday has been more significant and enjoyable when we have shared it with family or friends, whether or not it is part of their tradition. The Passover Seder is made more meaningful when we include others because it is a reminder of our freedom from slavery 3,000 years ago; Juneteenth must be even more significant and relevant to the Black community since the events were a mere 160 years ago.

As a native Texan, I understand why Texas celebrates Juneteenth, which was the day the Emancipation Proclamation was read aloud in the streets of Galveston, but it seems strange to make Juneteenth a national holiday. Juneteenth is not the day slavery ended in the United States — the Emancipation Proclamation did not end slavery. It applied only to portions of the Confederacy that were still in rebellion against the United States on January 1,1863. Slavery was still legal in several states and portions of Confederate states until the 13th Amendment was ratified on December 6, 1865.

I don’t think the particular date matters — the holiday is a celebration of the formal, legal abolition of slavery. We should celebrate it as a positive national achievement that was the result of decades of abolitionist political struggle and a bloody civil war in which over half a million Americans were killed. It should be a day in which we renew our commitment to the continued improvement of our nation in the direction of freedom and equality for all.

It’s so sad few of us ever learned about Juneteenth. It should be acknowledged, maybe as a day of education.

Home Away from Home

Lake camps are special, whether they’re the rough originals or lovely replacements like this one (Your Home | Summer Living: “Lake Life,” July 19). It’s a common history. A couple manages to build a simple cabin in a peaceful place. It becomes shared summer experience, a shared love, and a shared expense for the ever-growing network of their descendent families. Sharing is the point. The main difficulty is getting everyone to more or less hew to the visitation rotation!

I can’t afford a compound on a lake, but I still love looking at what others have done, the design, the location, etc.

Many old Yankee camps are replaced by trophy homes when a lakefront property is sold or rebuilt nowadays. Kudos to these folks for keeping buildings relatively modest (minimal appliances, no AC, etc.) in keeping with the camp-y spirit.

Treasuring the Time

As a young person planning for kids, this Connections (“What I Didn’t Know About Being a Dad,” June 19) was such a great read. My wife and I are looking forward to all of these types of moments, and it’s reassuring to see people reflect on their parenting years in this way.

Every stage is great — you just don’t know it when you’re in it.

I always remember thinking, Will this be the last time my son/daughter holds my hand to walk across the street? And then when it finally happens, you don’t even know it. I do remember knowing when I was at my last Little League game and wishing it would go on forever. But it can’t.

As a father of four, not only can I confirm how quickly it goes by, but I can tell you that whether it is twins aging on the same timeline, or four individuals spread seven years apart, we all miss a lot of the stuff we now realize is really important, no matter how many extra chances we get. As parents and providers, we face a no-win competition for our time. The best we can do is to do the best we can do. That is the conundrum. As we raise them to be those good adults, we can only hope that we have modeled a safe, loving environment. One that I can guarantee they don’t really appreciate today, but someday will be grateful for having had.

Family You Choose

In Kim Costigan’s Connections (“Their Family, My Refuge,” June 26), the message of love and goodness was powerful. The message coming through from the Kellehers’ house and the parents’ huge hearts — all about unconditional love — was so well described by Costigan, whose young life was shaped by her experience as one of their “strays.” What an example to all parents! The writer was blessed with that family’s anchor and compass, which helped her find her way throughout life.

I too found refuge and spent an inordinate amount of time with a friend’s family; I would stay for hours or sleep over and go on vacation with them. Our family was going through some tough times and being around that family gave me some stability. There are good people out there. This piece reminds me of that.

