For sale: Condos with two bedrooms and two full baths

CONDO FEE $178 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $440,000 in 2014

PROS This first-floor unit, with central air and refinished hardwood floors throughout, is in a 1930 three-decker set on a corner lot in Pope’s Hill. The entryway opens to a living room with gas fireplace; in the round window bay at right, there’s a separate dining area. Down the hall, there’s an oversized bedroom on the left with a custom walk-in closet; on the right, the primary bedroom has double closets and a newer bath with wood-look tile and step-in shower. Past a second updated bath, the kitchen features granite counters, white Shaker-style cabinets, stainless appliances, and stacked laundry. There’s a private porch off the back door. The unit includes a deeded room in the basement plus storage. CONS No off-street parking.

The main living space at 50 Rosemont Street #1, Dorchester. Handout

Benjamin Fisher, Cornerstone Real Estate, 339-222-8730, bfisher@cornerstoneboston.com

$675,000

145 HILLSDALE ROAD #2 / SOMERVILLE

The exterior of 145 Hillsdale Road #2, Somerville. Handout

SQUARE FEET 906

CONDO FEE $254 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $589,900 in 2017

PROS Set in a 1920 two-family, this second-floor unit has an enviable location just a block from Tufts University. There’s a private front porch off the landing, or enter into the open-concept living area with bay windows, oak floors, and recessed lighting. The kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, breakfast bar, and mosaic tile backsplash. There’s an L-shaped hallway off the kitchen: At one end is the primary bedroom, which includes a newer bath with step-in shower and stacked laundry; at the elbow, there’s a second bedroom; at the far end, find another full bath, and access to a small back deck and rear stairs. The unit includes central air, shared yard, and a deeded garage space. CONS Bland exterior; very few street trees nearby.

The living room of 145 Hillsdale Road #2, Somerville. Handout

Lisa Drapkin and Jenn McDonald, Compass, 617-930-1288, denmandrapkin.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.