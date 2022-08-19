2 more Coast Guard cutters now call Rhode Island home

NEWPORT (AP) — A pair of 270-foot U.S. Coast Guard vessels involved in search-and-rescue operations, military exercises and maritime law enforcement are now based in Rhode Island, authorities said Friday.

The cutters Tahoma and Campbell, each with a crew of about 100, were welcomed to Naval Station Newport at a ceremony attended by Democratic US Senator Jack Reed, Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Fagan and other dignitaries.

“Saving lives, stopping drug smugglers, supporting national security missions overseas, and keeping commerce flowing across the waves are all in a day’s work for the Coast Guard, and we are grateful for the unwavering dedication and professionalism of our Coast Guard members,” Reed said in a statement. “The Coast Guard has an active presence here in Rhode Island, and we’re pleased to see it grow even stronger."