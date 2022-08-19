5-alarm blaze at Dudley chemical warehouse sparks explosions, partial building collapse

Kochanowski said there is no municipal water at the site, so water had to be shuttled in on trucks.

Dudley Fire Chief Dean Kochanowski said crews responded to 38 Roberts Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday. They arrived to find flames coming through the roof and windows of the facility, which is home to Mace Polymers & Additives Inc., a company that produces coatings and adhesives.

Firefighters spent hours battling a 5-alarm blaze at a warehouse in Dudley, facing dangerous conditions and explosions due to chemicals at the site, officials said.

“We worked under strenuous conditions, explosive conditions,” Kochanowski said in a phone interview.

Kochanowski said there were “a few” explosions during the blaze as well as a partial building collapse, but firefighters managed to keep the fire from spreading to other locations where more dangerous chemicals are stored. There were also tanks containing isopropyl alcohol at the site, he said.

“We were fortunate we were able to keep those areas cool,” he said. “We did save a side building which had a lot of chemicals in it. The main building was a total loss.”

There were no injuries, he said.

Kochanowski said the fire was in part of the warehouse that contained wax emulsion, which is used to make wax paper.

“In the containers they can explode,” he said.

The state sent a team from the Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Division to Dudley “to monitor air quality for potential hazards,” Jake Wark, a spokesman for the Department of Fire Services, said in an e-mail.

Kochanowski said the air samples that were tested “came back OK” and residents in the surrounding area “can rest at ease.”

The fire was knocked down early Friday morning and by 9:55 a.m. crews were clearing the scene.

Kochanowski credited the efforts of the firefighters for getting the fire under control.

“I have to hand it to the crews who fought the fire throughout the night,” he said. “It was a great job by everyone.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.

According to the company’s website, Mace Polymers & Additives Inc. has been located at that facility in Dudley since 1984.

