‘Black News Hour’: Meet Gianne Doherty, cofounder of Organic Bath Co.

Today, Doherty’s a cofounder of Organic Bath Co. , a Charlestown-based skin and body care line made from organic, ethically sourced ingredients. In honor of National Black Business Month, “Black News Hour” spoke with Doherty about her business and what’s next for the Black-owned brand.

Eight years ago, Gianne Doherty had no idea that a breakout would change the trajectory of her professional career.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

BG: Why’d you create Organic Bath Co.?

GD: A [few] years ago, I was breaking out in hives. My skin was reacting to the lotions that I was using. At the time, I had no idea how unregulated the US personal care and beauty industry is, nor did I know how many toxic ingredients that are marketed towards women, especially Black women. Because of my skin concerns, my fiance and I ended up creating a four-ingredient, pure body butter that my skin absolutely loved. That led me into this journey of understanding the beauty industry and ... the beginning of Organic Bath Co. Our mission and goal is to create effective skincare.

BG: How does your background inform your business?

GD: My mom’s from Belize, and my father’s an American diplomat. I grew up predominantly in the Caribbean and every country had their own beauty rituals that I was lucky enough to witness. If you were sick, my mom is putting together a concoction that’s disgusting but works. If you had a burn, we’re going right into the backyard, cutting some aloe off, and putting it directly on your burn. I used to live in Ghana, so I’m familiar with Ghanaian women, how much they use shea butter, and how nourishing shea butter is. With the upbringing that I had, I know how important it is to make sure that everyone is paid fairly throughout the entire supply chain. So we use quite a bit of direct trade and fair trade ingredients whenever possible.

BG: What’s something that’s often overlooked about Black-owned businesses?

GD: There are amazing Black-owned products out there, and that’s why you should be shopping them year-round. My hope is that consumers understand the power of their dollars. We all know that Black women-owned brands get less venture capital dollars. Your purchase really makes such a difference because a lot of brands do not have a financial cushion. The purchases that you’re making for Black-owned businesses go right back into growing the business.

BG: What advice would you give to other Black entrepreneurs thinking of starting a business?

GD: It’s never going to be perfect, and if you wait for perfect, you won’t get started. So if you have an idea, and you’re passionate about it, believe in yourself, believe in your idea, and get going.

BG: What’s next for Organic Bath Co.? Any products/initiatives you’re excited about?

GD: We’re really excited to be playing with some new scents that we hope to launch this fall. One in particular I’m very excited about has a vanilla scent.

BG: What’s a fun fact people might not know about you?

GD: I don’t have my driver’s license.

Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.