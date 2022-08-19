Brush fires continue burning at Saugus, Lynn reservations

In Saugus, firefighters are working to contain three active fires that have burned at Breakheart Reservation since Tuesday , he said. Around 50 firefighters responded to the state-owned park on Friday, including members of the Saugus Fire Department and several mutual aid companies, as well as the state’s Forestry Task Force.

The fires broke out earlier this week and are expected to continue burning through the weekend, according to Dave Celino, chief fire warden of the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Fire crews continue to battle multiple brush fires that have been burning for several days in Lynn and Saugus, officials said, forcing the closure of the Lynn Woods and Breakheart reservations.

State officials announced on Thursday that Breakheart, which has two lakes and acres of forest, would close to the public “due to ongoing wildfires causing heavy smoke and active fires along the paved path.” One of the fires was on the hilltop behind the visitor center, Celino said.

The state-owned park was briefly reopened on Friday morning, he said, before being closed a few hours later for further fire containment efforts.

Celino added that one of the biggest priorities for responders was minimizing the impact of the fires on the surrounding communities.

“One of the concerns we have is the smoke impact on Route 1, or on nearby neighborhoods,” he said. “With a fire in that kind of location — we call it an urban interface fire — a lot of the strategy is just keeping them away from impacting those [populated areas].”

The park will remain closed through the weekend. he said.

The brush fires at Lynn Woods Reservation broke out on Wednesday, and have burned intermittently since then, Celino said. State forest rangers also helped local fire departments in working to contain the flare-ups.

“The fires are deep seeded and burning underground along the root system,” said the Lynn Fire Department in a statement posted to Facebook. “This is weakening trees and State Forestry reports that some smaller ones have fallen.”

Lynn officials said there is no timetable for reopening the city-owned reservation to the public.

“Until we see some significant rain, this will most likely be a long duration event,” the statement said.

Celino added that it would “be a while” before all the brush fires were fully extinguished.

“Those fires will stay active well beyond the weekend,” he said. “That’s the kind of fire behavior we’re seeing now.”

Fire crews have managed to contain other fires in the area, Celino said, but most of them stay tend to stay “hot in the center.”

“In drought conditions like this, it’s just really difficult, almost impossible, to get every bit of heat,” he said. “We focus on the containment lines — the edges of the fire — to keep it from spreading.”

Officials initially said the Breakheart fires were considered to be “suspicious,” the Globe reported on Tuesday. A Saugus dispatcher confirmed on Friday that is still the case.

Celino said that local fire departments are handling the investigation.

Material from previous Globe reports was used in this story.

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.