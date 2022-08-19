Business leaders of Black Owned Bos., Everybody Gotta Eat, BECMA talk about the power of entrepreneurship

Jae’da Turner, founder of Black Owned Bos. , an agency that curates a selection of Black-owned businesses, said she started the company after realizing the economic impact of buying local.

Entrepreneurship was the focus of the latest episode of “Black News Hour” in observance of Black Business Month . The Globe’s Jeneé Osterheldt spoke with locals about how they got their companies started and the importance of supporting Black-owned businesses.

The goal of the company is to “close the opportunity gap,” Turner said. She also spoke to creating a lifestyle of buying from Black-owned businesses.

Nicole Obi is president and CEO of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts. Nicole Obi

Nicole Obi, president & CEO of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts (BECMA), talked about how the company works throughout the state of Massachusetts to support Black-owned businesses.

Obi said that when someone supports a Black-owned business, they are fueling a larger economy.

“Small businesses, in particular, are really the backbone of our economy,” Obi said. “There’s a ripple effect.”

Food blogger Everybody Gotta Eat talked about how the blog started out of a passion for food and says its name is his motto.

“Feeding people is a love language,” he said.

He said people should come out to ZAZ Afro-Carribean Fest happening Friday through Saturday in the Seaport, along with a cook-off he has planned at 155 Harvard St., Cambridge on Aug. 28.

Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.