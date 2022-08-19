Climb a tree. Face death. Find yourself?

For the previous 29 feet of my “recreational tree climbing” career, I had progressed from hesitant to clumsy to competent to downright cocky, as I got my head around the ropes and hardware I was using to propel myself up an 85-foot-tall white oak. But when the ceiling arrived, I was cold-cocked by vertigo, its onset so sudden and complete that I couldn’t remember a time before it.

CARLISLE — Andrew Joslin had warned that I would hit an invisible “ceiling,” so imagine my surprise when it felt exactly like ramming my head against a hard surface. Suddenly I was seeing stars, wondering if I might black out, and looking for a nice place to lay down, which was a problem since I was 30 feet in the air, dangling from a glorified diaper.

“Every human being has a ceiling based in the so-called reptilian brain that is your basic life preservation when you detect bad information,” Joslin, my instructor, had told me before my climb. “One moment you’re fine, and then the next moment there is nothing that will convince you to go even an inch higher.”

Joslin has been climbing high into trees since 2005, inspired by an article about researchers who had pioneered a way to get 200 feet up into redwood trees to study the unknown world in their canopies. Long a serious birder, Joslin began cobbling together an education in “recreational tree climbing” and spent his early years figuring it all out on tall trees in tucked-away spots. Soon, he was putting others up on ropes, and today he estimates he’s put hundreds of people into canopies.

Arborists and loggers have long climbed trees out of necessity, but amateur tree climbers — pushed by small, passionate communities in Oregon and Atlanta — have in recent decades developed tools and training for people who find that they simply have an urge to climb a tree. Fools like me, now trusting my life to this device that looked like a diaper made by Carhartt — Joslin called it a “harness” — while trying to silence the “bad information” detectors that were suddenly blaring in my brain.

In the moments before I hit the ceiling, I had been moving confidently up the rope, which was slung over a branch about 50 feet up, using a device called an “ascender” coupled with a foot sling to stand on, to inch my way up. I’d become so confident, in fact, that I’d left Joslin behind as he got situated on a second rope. Now, I was silently screaming for him to catch up and turn this whole operation around, for I seemed to remember him saying something about needing to change hardware for the trip down.

We had covered many technical details in the five hours since my arrival at Joslin’s home in Carlisle, and it wasn’t that I’d stopped paying attention so much as I’d become preoccupied by the tangential things he said, such as, “I used to think this was an escape, but now I think it’s about becoming more human,” or when he talked about how he was nearly finished with his quest to create the perfect shoelace knot.

Joslin is 66 now, and this amateur tree-climbing passion that arrived in his late 40s has long since become professional. He makes his living from a combination of teaching through his Tall Pines Tree School and freelance work for commercial tree companies, climbing to places many can’t reach. Then there is his side work rescuing cats from trees — even indoor cats have four-wheel drive to get up a tree, he says, but unless they learned when they were young, they don’t know how to claw down the same way. He also does a lot of work with wildlife officials returning birds to nests they’ve fallen out of.

But for me, a first-timer getting a private version of his “Intro to the Trees” class, the only credential that mattered was that he was still alive. “There are no dangerous old tree climbers,” he assured me and credited “alert calmness” as the key to staying out of trouble.

But I was barely alert and far from calm as I tried to breathe my way through the whirling waves of the ceiling, not to mention the blow to my ego. Just feet above me was the first branch, where I could begin what I’d come for — climbing in the canopy, rather than just a rope to get there. Joslin described it as visiting another world, like a scuba diver descending to a coral reef.

I’d have to take his word for it, because at that moment, all my energy was focused on communicating to Joslin that I needed to go down, like right now, without resorting to screaming.

When he took the hint, Joslin — who is wiry and moves with the nimbleness of a practice primate — began climbing all around me, making adjustments to the gear, until he told me everything was ready. All I had to do was pull a lever to rappel down.

There were two problems with this. The lever was atop a device he had earlier identified as my “life support,” so I did not want to fiddle with that, and we had not practiced this feeling down below. Three stories in the air, I convinced myself that the rope would begin whizzing out of control the moment I clicked open the lock.

I couldn’t do it, I told him. I guess I just live here now.

The next thing I knew, Joslin wrapped himself around me, grabbed hold of the “life support” device, and told me he would let the first bit of rope out so I could feel what it was like. “I trust you!” I shout-gasped, squeezing my eyes. “I trust you!”

Sure enough, the rope let out slowly, but those few inches of altitude were enough. Suddenly my brain rebooted and I immediately zipped down that rope like a movie jewel thief dropping into a museum.

“You went further than I went my first time,” Joslin told me when he reached the ground, assuming my confidence needed bolstering. It did not; in fact, I felt like there was only one sane person in this conversation, as Joslin assured me I would be able to add at least five feet to my ceiling each time I went up, until I’d be ready to spend the night in a hammock 190 feet up in a giant sequoia, as he had.

But now, days later, as my time on the ground ticks by, this story feels unfinished. Some unexpressed strand of my genetic code needed scratching; that’s what led me to the trees, and Joslin, but the ceiling had hit before I could get to the itch.

So I sit and dream, an upright ape wrestling with the fact that we used to climb trees and the fact that we stopped for some reason. In the meantime, late at night, I find myself on the Internet pricing ropes and climbing diapers and life support devices, certain only that there are no sane people involved in that conversation.

Billy Baker can be reached at billy.baker@globe.com. Follow him on Instagram @billy_baker.