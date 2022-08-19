First Literacy scholarship winners celebrated at Faneuil Hall

Francis was one of 33 recipients of a $1,500 scholarship from First Literacy, a Boston-based adult education program, honored Thursday during a ceremony held for the first time in the Great Hall at Faneuil Hall.

“We all have that finish line we must get to,” she said to her peers, many of whom sat with spouses and children. “Our achievements began with a dream — and those dreams can become reality, when we possess the willingness to work hard and the desire for excellence.”

Flanked by busts and portraits of great American scholars and orators, Kherrina Francis took the stage at Faneuil Hall and offered her own inspiring words of encouragement to her fellow students.

Kherrina Francis, a First Literacy scholarship recipient, speaks to the assembly in the Great Hall at Faneuil Hall. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

She and her fellow adults learners are off to college or a vocational training programs after completing First Literacy’s adult basic education or English Language Learner programs.

Mayor Michelle Wu attended the ceremony, saluting the scholars for their achievements.

“You represent so many different fields of study and expertise and passion — different countries of origin and neighborhoods and parts of our community,” Wu said to the scholars and their guests, many of whom had tears in their eyes. “You represent our future. I’m grateful for your leadership and we’re grateful to partner continuing this tradition of the city of Boston opening up pathways so that we can all keep the door wide open for those who are coming after us as well.”

Christele St. Jules beams as she poses with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu at the First Literacy scholarship ceremony at Faneuil Hall. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Jim Nolan, First Literacy’s chairman, said that many of the scholars have to balance their studies with raising families or working part-time jobs.

“We don’t have any young kids in here,” he said. “A lot of [our students] are working mothers, working dads, that are juggling a lot of things. But we’ve seen people go through the entire process and get their associate’s degree, or even a four-year degree.”

First Literacy awards the scholarships annually to a select group of students, Nolan said.

The ceremony was held for the first-time in person since 2019. And the historic Great Hall only added to the poignancy of the occasion, Nolan said.

“It’s inspirational to have these scholars come here,” he said. “How symbolic is it to be in the Great Hall? So, yes, the venue made it a little more special than in previous years.”

Viktorija Barone, now enrolled at Bunker Hill Community College, said that First Literacy’s program was vital in preparing her for her studies.

“It really helps a lot, stepping foot into becoming a college student if you’re older,” she said. ”I’m really appreciative of the fact that this type of scholarship exists.”

Djemsson Laurent received a scholarship with his wife, Fernande Antoine, after the two immigrated from Haiti last year. He said the scholarship had dramatically improved his family’s prospects in the United States.

“It’s a huge step in our life,” Laurent said. “It will change a lot in our future. It’s very, very important — and we are so proud of that.”





After the scholarships were handed out, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (second left from podium) posed with the group. Also pictured are board chair Jim Nolan (far right) and program director Bryan McCormick (partially hidden). Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

