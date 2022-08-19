Former Maine Governor Paul LePage threatens to ‘deck’ Democratic staffer in new video

“You come into my space, you’re going down,” he continues, while someone near him laughs. “Enough is enough. Six feet away.”

“Six feet away or I’m going to deck you,” LePage, 73, says in the video first posted on Thursday by the Daily Beast .

A new video appears to shows former Maine Governor Paul LePage threatening to “deck” a Democratic staffer if the staffer got too close to him at a campaign event.

LePage, who previously served two terms as governor, is the Republican nominee in Maine’s race for governor against incumbent Governor Janet Mills, a Democrat. After reaching his term limit, he was ineligible to run in 2018 and moved to Florida. But the controversial and often profane LePage launched a comeback campaign for a third term in July 2021.

The former governor once declared himself as “Donald Trump before Donald Trump,” and has drawn sharp criticism over the years for statements widely seen as racist.

Jacob Stern, communications director for the Maine Democratic Party, confirmed in a brief phone interview Friday that the staffer who took the video is a researcher who has worked for the Democratic Party for several months.

Stern declined to release the staffer’s name for safety reasons and noted that filming is “standard.”

Maine Democratic Party Chair Drew Gattine said in a statement that as governor, LePage “often threatened people with violence and with the power of his office.”

“Paul LePage was, is, and always will be a bully,” Gattine said. “This latest threatening outburst just goes to show that he’s the same as he’s always been. Maine people deserve better than Paul LePage and his hatred and division.”

LePage’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.