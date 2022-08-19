‘It’s really funny knowing this is the last one for the month.’ Orange Line riders catch the last train

“It’s really funny knowing that this is the last one for the month — and also knowing that, you know, it might be a month and a half. You just don’t know,” said Rene Dongo, 33, who got on the last southbound Orange Line train at the State Street stop on Friday night.

Travelers took their last ride on the Orange Line for awhile Friday night, expressing a mix of nostalgia and resignation as the subway line is shut down until Sept. 19 for massive repairs officials warn will upend people’s lives.

The subway line closed at 9 p.m. and is being replaced by as many as 200 shuttle buses that will provide service from Malden to Jamaica Plain for the next 30 days.

“There are going to be a lot of headaches, a lot of problems, and definitely a lot of angry commuters over the next couple of months — or however long it takes for them to rebuild this Orange Line,” said William Bulin, a 22-year-old self-described “T afficionado” from Rhode Island who rode the last train from Oak Grove to Forest Hills with a group of friends.

“When you have one entire line shutting down, it’s going to cause a knock-on effect for miles around,” Bulin said. “People not even living in Boston will be affected. People in Providence would take the commuter rail up and change at either Forest Hills or Ruggles. But now they can’t do that.”

The final southbound train was quiet, with no more than a dozen riders in each car, some of whom appeared to be headed home from work while others looked to be heading into the city for a night out.

Zayna Hopkins, 17, was riding the train with friends to commemorate the line’s temporary closure.

“All of us have grown up in the Boston area for our entire lives,” Hopkins said. “We’ve been riding these trains for 17 and 18 years. And we’re really sad to see them go.”

Hopkins and her friends said they almost made bets on whether the repairs would go over schedule — but nobody wanted to lose $20 betting that they would finish on time.

Hopkins said the shutdown will complicate her commute.

“I’m sure in the morning when I’m trying to get to school, I’m going to be more frustrated that the train’s not running, but in this moment it’s the nostalgia,” she said.

At Forest Hills, transit employees fielded questions from riders while workers prepared to shut down the trains. Passengers flooded out of the station until it closed.

Peter St. Louis, 15, stopped to examine the “No Orange Line Service” sign and tried to figure out how he will get to the John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science when classes start in September.

“There’s some places I won’t be going this month,” he said, mentioning the Boston Common movie theater and Chinatown YMCA.

Passengers said the closures would be an inconvenience, but many hoped the month would bring much-needed improvements to the system.

Jarred Lyons, 34, was headed home to Chelsea after visiting his girlfriend in Dedham. He aims to continue seeing her at least once a week, and he said the closures will impact his visits “big time.”

But, he added, “Hopefully they can fix the problems, and we won’t need to suffer anymore.”

Harrison Leong, 27, who described himself as a “public transit enthusiast,” stayed late at work so he could see the last train depart on his way home to Somerville.

“It’s a sad goodbye, even if it’s just for a month,” he said, recording video of the train as it rolled into the station.

The bell tolled, passengers boarded, and transit employees warned stragglers that this was the last train. Leong took a few final photos, ran alongside the train, and boarded. The doors closed, and the train pulled away.

Jamaica Plain roommates Zarius Dubash, 23; Maya Gupta, 23; and Vandana Ravikumar, 24, filmed and photographed the train as it left the station.

“It feels like bidding farewell with a white handkerchief,” Dubash said. “It’s sad. Hopefully the time they take will make the T a good transit system again.”

Outside, Jamaica Plain married couple Matt Shuman, 38, and Amy Cantor, 33, lit a candle next to an Orange Line closure sign.

“We never knew how much we loved you until you were gone,” Cantor joked.

The message board said it all Friday night at the Forest Hills station. Camilo Fonseca

