Last-minute Orange Line shutdown prep ahead of Friday night closure

As the hours counted down to the deadline, MBTA crews added multilingual signage at stations. Boston city councilors and city staff canvassed stations to make sure Orange Line riders knew about alternative travel options. Shuttle bus drivers practiced their routes. About 200 “transit ambassadors” prepared to guide riders through all the changes.

After the subway closes Friday evening, as many as 200 shuttle buses will replace service from Malden to Jamaica Plain on the Orange Line, the MBTA’s second busiest. At 6 p.m.,the city started blocking roads and diverting traffic to make way for the diversions.

The MBTA and cities along the Orange Line rushed to finish last-minute preparations Friday for the looming 30-day shutdown of the transit line, a massive repair project that officials warn will cause widespread inconvenience and delays.

“We know that this is a tremendous disruption, but it allows us to take a bold and decisive step to make the Orange Line [and] the MBTA safer,” MBTA general manager Steve Poftak said at a news conference at Forest Hills station in Jamaica Plain. “This is a 30-day surge and only a 30-day surge,” with officials aiming to do the work “safely and do it in the time allotted.”

The T is aiming to eliminate six “slow zones,” areas along the Orange Line where trains must now slow to a crawl, by upgrading thousands of feet of track, Poftak said. Within five to 10 days after service is scheduled to return on Sept. 19, the Orange Line should be significantly faster, he said.

In the meantime, riders can expect a much slower, and likely bumpier ride.

MBTA officials are urging Orange Line riders to take the commuter rail, which will be free to board at Zone 1A, 1, and 2 stations for people with CharlieCards or CharlieTickets. Shuttle buses will be available near each Orange Line stop from Forest Hills to Back Bay station, as well at the Copley station, and from Oak Grove to Haymarket and Government Center stations. Green Line service will connect north and south shuttle bus routes through downtown Boston between Copley and Government Center stations.

A separate shuttle will run between Chinatown and Tufts Medical Center T stations and Government Center station every half hour between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. and between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

Boston is providing free 30-day Bluebikes passes on the bike-share program’s website and app. As of Friday afternoon, more than 2,130 passes had been claimed, according to Jessicah Pierre, chief of communications for Mayor Michelle Wu.

MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver has warned people to avoid driving, if possible, and take public transit, citing “major traffic impacts” expected in and around Boston.

The MBTA has provided more than 20,000 Charlie Cards to municipalities along the Orange Line and will be reimbursing those communities for police details during the shutdown, Poftak said. He again urged those who can work remotely to do so.

“I also acknowledge that many of our customers do not have that option and that’s why we’ve worked so hard to create these various alternative paths,” he said. Poftak asked the business community to be patient with employees who are “navigating paths of travel that may have some delays.”

Getting the word out about the alternative routes has been a challenge.

The MBTA has created 277 A-frame signs in English/Spanish and English/Chinese, at least 149 advisory signs posted on Orange Line station doors in English, and digital signs on 452 in-station screens in 10 languages, according to MBTA spokesperson Joe Pesaturo. The T’s Rider’s Guide for service alternatives is available in six non-English languages.

At Forest Hills station on Friday, Ali Firoozi, 24, said he was relieved to learn that the MBTA would be providing shuttle service. He takes the Orange Line to get to his college prep course downtown each day.

“I hope they are going to make this faster,” he said, gesturing at the Orange Line train.

Boston city councilor Ruthzee Louijeune was helping Haitian Creole-speaking Orange Line riders understand their options. A man in a suit heading to Back Bay didn’t know he can ride the commuter rail for free during the closure. Louijeune showed him the commuter rail entrance and the map.

Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne said multilingual communication is among her top concerns, and the city has partnered with faith-based groups and nonprofits to get the word out in multiple languages.

Somerville and cities along the Orange Line have dedicated street and curb space for shuttle buses to move separately from car traffic when possible for a faster, more reliable ride.

“I’m hoping we can not lose sight of the big picture of how we got here,” she said. “Massachusetts has consistently chosen to underfund public transportation.”

Massachusetts Secretary of Transportation Jamey Tesler said the MBTA wants to hear feedback from riders about the alternative service.

“Today is the beginning, it’s not a fixed plan,” he said. “We will continue to listen, and if things are challenging and can be made better, we will do so.”

The payoff, he said, will be a safer, more reliable Orange Line.

“We believe in the long run,” he said. “This will be worth it.”





Taylor Dolven can be reached at taylor.dolven@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @taydolven.