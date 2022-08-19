Man’s gunshot wound leads to cache of illegal weapons, including five ‘ghost guns,’ DA says

James Thelwell-Mullen, 29, of West Roxbury, was arraigned Friday in the West Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court on five counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, seven counts of possession of a high capacity feeding device, and one count each of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of a Class A substance, Hayden’s office said in a statement.

A West Roxbury man who arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand was found to have a cache of illegal weapons at his home, including five untraceable firearms known as ghost guns, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

Hayden’s office said on Aug. 15 Thelwell-Mullen showed up at the West Roxbury Veterans Administration Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand, and he initially told the staff there that his father had accidentally shot him while cleaning a firearm inside a vehicle.

Thelwell-Mullen was then taken to Brigham & Women’s Hospital where he was uncooperative with Boston police and told officers that he couldn’t remember what happened, Hayden’s office said.

Police conducted a protective sweep of Thelwell-Mullen’s home and allegedly found blood stains on the floor of a bedroom and hallway, clothing with blood stains, an empty gun holster on a bed, a spent shell casing and a magazine. A search warrant was obtained and led to the recovery of five firearms with no make or serial number — known as ghost guns — along with seven large capacity magazines capable of holding anywhere from 10 to 31 rounds of ammunition. Police also found loose ammunition, a bag containing a white powdery substance, furniture damaged by gunfire, and a slug in a trash can, Hayden’s office said.

Thelwell-Mullen doesn’t have a firearms license, Hayden’s office said.

“The firepower that this man had at his fingertips should horrify all of us,” Hayden said in the statement. “Our communities deserve better than the constant terror of knowing that illegal guns are in their communities, putting their lives and their loved ones at risk. This individual and others who possess stockpiles of illegal weapons and those who traffic these weapons into our communities will be held accountable.”

The judge set Thelwell-Mullen’s bail at $25,000. He is due back in court on Sept. 20, Hayden’s office said.

