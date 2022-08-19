Massive five-alarm fire burning at boatyard in Mattapoisett

The Associated Press reported that firefighters from several departments as far away as Providence, R.I., responded to the blaze.

Aerial video footage from WCVB-TV showed multiple buildings, boats, and cars engulfed in flames.

A massive fire at a boatyard in Mattapoisett reached five alarms Friday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The fire was at 32 Ned’s Point Road in Mattapoisett, according to Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state Department of Fire Services.

“The fire reached five alarms and activated the Statewide Fire Mobilization Plan, which will bring additional resources to assist Mattapoisett FD and mutual aid departments,” Wark said in an e-mail. “The Department of Fire Services has sent an Incident Support Unit to assist incident commanders and a Rehab Unit to support firefighters at the scene.”

Wark said State Police fire investigators will work with the Mattapoisett Fire Department to determine the fire’s origin and cause.

Photos and video on social media showed large plumes of dark smoke emanating from the scene of the fire.

The National Weather Service tweeted that their radar was detecting “what is most likely a smoke plume” coming from that area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

