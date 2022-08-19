fb-pixel Skip to main content

Massive five-alarm fire burning at boatyard in Mattapoisett

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated August 19, 2022, 42 minutes ago
Crews battle a massive fire that has destroyed buildings, cars and vessels at a boat yard in Mattapoisett, Mass., Friday, Aug. 19, 2022. The area of the fire was part of a Weather Service warning Friday of elevated fire risk due to drought and high winds. It sent a plume of dense black smoke over southeastern Massachusetts. (Peter Pereira/The Standard-Times via AP)Peter Pereira/Associated Press

A massive fire at a boatyard in Mattapoisett reached five alarms Friday afternoon, according to fire officials.

Aerial video footage from WCVB-TV showed multiple buildings, boats, and cars engulfed in flames.

The Associated Press reported that firefighters from several departments as far away as Providence, R.I., responded to the blaze.

The fire was at 32 Ned’s Point Road in Mattapoisett, according to Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state Department of Fire Services.

A massive fire burning at a boatyard in Mattapoisett reached five alarms Friday afternoon. (WCVB Channel 5 helicopter footage) WCVB5 Helicopter footage

“The fire reached five alarms and activated the Statewide Fire Mobilization Plan, which will bring additional resources to assist Mattapoisett FD and mutual aid departments,” Wark said in an e-mail. “The Department of Fire Services has sent an Incident Support Unit to assist incident commanders and a Rehab Unit to support firefighters at the scene.”

Wark said State Police fire investigators will work with the Mattapoisett Fire Department to determine the fire’s origin and cause.

Photos and video on social media showed large plumes of dark smoke emanating from the scene of the fire.

The National Weather Service tweeted that their radar was detecting “what is most likely a smoke plume” coming from that area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

