Photos: Five-alarm fire rips through Mattapoisett boatyard

By Peter Bailey-Wells Globe Staff,Updated August 19, 2022, 35 minutes ago
A massive fire burning at a boat yard in Mattapoisett on Friday.WBZ

A boatyard in Mattapoisett drew fire crews from surrounding towns Friday afternoon when five alarms were struck to counter a significant blaze and billowing smoke. Here’s what the situation looked like, through the lens of photographers, local television stations, officials, and more.

Crews battled a fire that had destroyed buildings, cars and vessels at the boat yard.Peter Pereira/Associated Press
A boat atop a truck on fire at the boat yard.WBZ
The fire sent a plume of dense black smoke over southeastern Massachusetts. WBZ
The area of the fire was part of a Weather Service warning Friday of elevated fire risk due to drought and high winds.Associated Press
A massive fire burning at a boat yard in Mattapoisett.WBZ
The fire burned a boat in Mattapoisett.WBZ
The flames spread to other areas in the boat yard in Mattapoisett.WBZ

Lauren Booker of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells.

