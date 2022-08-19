Photos: Five-alarm fire rips through Mattapoisett boatyard

A boatyard in Mattapoisett drew fire crews from surrounding towns Friday afternoon when five alarms were struck to counter a significant blaze and billowing smoke. Here’s what the situation looked like, through the lens of photographers, local television stations, officials, and more.
Here’s a closer look at the damage to the Mattapoisett Boatyard after a massive fire this afternoon.— Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) August 19, 2022
We’re told one civilian was injured along with a few firefighters. The cause is still under investigation. We’re awaiting more from the chief in a few minutes. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/F9gwNIu7hp
EDS Update: @SalArmyEDS is responding to this 5-alarm fire in a #Mattapoisett boat yard, providing hydration and food to first responders battling the blaze. https://t.co/gpx6IIdSzf— The Salvation Army of Massachusetts (@SalvationArmyMA) August 19, 2022
Lakeville currently on scene at Mattapoisett 5th alarm. pic.twitter.com/QWdexVqQwk— Lakeville Fire Dept. (@LakevilleMAFD) August 19, 2022
#mattapoisettfire pic.twitter.com/IYywvfJYr1— Robin Love (@RobinLove3) August 19, 2022
