Pickup truck hits parked car, both crash into Weymouth convenience store

A pickup truck allegedly hit a parked car and both plowed into the side of a Weymouth convenience store off Route 53 Thursday afternoon, according to the Weymouth Fire Department.
At 3:42 p.m., the fire department responded to Lynn’s Variety Store at 915 Washington St. where both the pickup truck and car were wedged head-first into the front of the store, Weymouth Fire Deputy Chief Steven Murray said in a phone interview.
Smoke emanated from the building but there was no fire, Murray said.
No one inside the store was injured, but Murray did not know the condition of the driver, he said.
At 4:05 p.m., Weymouth Police tweeted that Washington Street was shut down from Island View Road — where the Mad Hatter restaurant is located — to Joan Terrace.
At 5:03 p.m., police tweeted that the road was open again.
