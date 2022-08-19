Pickup truck hits parked car, both crash into Weymouth convenience store

A pickup truck allegedly hit a parked car and both plowed into the side of a Weymouth convenience store off Route 53 Thursday afternoon, according to the Weymouth Fire Department.

At 3:42 p.m., the fire department responded to Lynn’s Variety Store at 915 Washington St. where both the pickup truck and car were wedged head-first into the front of the store, Weymouth Fire Deputy Chief Steven Murray said in a phone interview.

Smoke emanated from the building but there was no fire, Murray said.