Providence will get $7.8m to improve riverwalk, Waterplace Park accessibility and flood resilience

Providence has received $7.8 million in federal funds to prepare for a project making the city’s riverwalk and Waterplace Park more accessible to people with disabilities and more resilient to flooding.
The state’s federal delegation — Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Representatives Jim Langevin and David Cicilline — announced the U.S. Department of Transportation grant on Monday. It’s part of the department’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program.
“As rising sea levels and subsequent flooding threatens the Providence Riverwalk and Waterplace Park, now is the time to invest in structural upgrades and resiliency to ensure that these Rhode Island staples can be enjoyed for generations to come,” Langevin said in a joint news release by the four members of the delegation. “I’m particularly pleased that these federal dollars will be used to make the Riverwalk more accessible for people with disabilities, so that all Rhode Islanders can experience everything that the Riverwalk has to offer.”
The money will pay for engineering, permitting, community engagement efforts, and a study of the economic development impact of the improvements.
The city of Providence created the riverwalk and Waterplace Park by moving rail tracks, surface parking and roads that covered rivers in the 1980s and 1990s. But since its completion, the area has been more prone to flooding, the federal delegation says.
Among other work, the city is planning to build a new accessible shared-use path between Francis and Steeple streets; create seven new Americans with Disabilities Act access points to the riverwalk; improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists; improve stormwater runoff infrastructure; and raise the new path and riverwalk above flood elevations in the future.
Pending full funding, construction would take place in 2026 and 2027, the city says.
“This generous grant is a game-changer for the City and will allow us to execute on our collective vision for reclaiming the waterfront for our community members,” Mayor Jorge Elorza said in a news release.
