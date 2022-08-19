Providence will get $7.8m to improve riverwalk, Waterplace Park accessibility and flood resilience

Providence has received $7.8 million in federal funds to prepare for a project making the city’s riverwalk and Waterplace Park more accessible to people with disabilities and more resilient to flooding.

The state’s federal delegation — Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Representatives Jim Langevin and David Cicilline — announced the U.S. Department of Transportation grant on Monday. It’s part of the department’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program.

“As rising sea levels and subsequent flooding threatens the Providence Riverwalk and Waterplace Park, now is the time to invest in structural upgrades and resiliency to ensure that these Rhode Island staples can be enjoyed for generations to come,” Langevin said in a joint news release by the four members of the delegation. “I’m particularly pleased that these federal dollars will be used to make the Riverwalk more accessible for people with disabilities, so that all Rhode Islanders can experience everything that the Riverwalk has to offer.”