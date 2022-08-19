R.I. bans outdoor fires in campgrounds, parks to reduce risk of wildfires

Just last week, one-third of the state was facing extreme drought conditions, but now every part of Rhode Island is in an extreme drought except for Block Island and Watch Hill, which are facing severe drought conditions.

The announcement comes as the weekly US Drought Monitor map shows that 99 percent of Rhode Island is in an extreme drought.

PROVIDENCE — The state Department of Environmental Management on Friday announced it is banning outdoor fires in state campgrounds, parks, and management areas in Rhode Island because of the risk of wildfires.

This marks just the second time in more than two decades that the state has experienced extreme drought, with the last extreme drought occurring in September 2020. The US Drought Monitor uses five classifications: abnormally dry, moderate, severe, extreme, and exceptional, and Rhode Island has never seen exceptional drought conditions.

On Friday, the Department of Environmental Management said the ban on outdoor fires will take effect on Saturday, and will include all campfires at designated campground and picnic areas.

“Any outdoor fire is a potential source of wildfire,” the agency said. “In 2022 alone, Rhode Island has experienced over 70 reported wildfires, with 42 acres of land burned. People should be cautious not to inadvertently spark a wildfire while cooking outdoors, kindling a campfire, or using fireworks.”

Campers at state campgrounds, parks, and management areas will be allowed use portable gas cooking stoves and grills, liquefied or bottled fuels, and propane/liquid-fueled lanterns in designated areas, the agency said.

On Saturday, DEM’s Forest Fire Program will increase fire restrictions to Planning Level Stage IV, a designation that follows the National Fire Danger Rating System.

The following safety tips can help to minimize risk:

Charcoals used for cooking must be cold before being discarded.

People who smoke should use ashtrays.

People shouldobtain a permit to burn from their local fire department. Fire departments have the authority to deny permits when conditions are too dangerous.

It is important that communities and individual homeowners understand the risks of wildfire and take appropriate steps to protect and maintain to mitigate the impacts of fire in its severity and rate of spread. By staying up to date on DFE’s homeowner resources , conditions and exercising caution, we can all mitigate the risk of wildfires.

The agency also reminded Rhode Islanders of “Smokey Bear’s basic rules of fire prevention”:

Only you can prevent wildfires.

Always be careful with fire.

Never play with matches or lighters.

Always watch your campfire.

If campfires are permitted, make sure your campfire is completely out before leaving it.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.