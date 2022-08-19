School bus driver charged with stalking 8-year-old New Hampshire boy ordered held without bail

Michael Chick, 39, of Eliot, Maine, is facing a charge of interstate stalking, according to US Attorney Jane E. Young’s office.

A school bus driver accused of stalking an 8-year-old boy in New Hampshire was ordered to be held in federal custody until his trial, according to court records.

Michael Chick, 39, of Eliot, Maine, was arrested and charged with interstate stalking, according to New Hampshire US Attorney Jane E. Young's office.

According to prosecutors, Chick was employed as a school bus driver for the Greenland Central School in Greenland, N.H., where the boy attended school with his sister. A criminal complaint filed in federal court stated that in April the boy’s parents told school authorities that Chick had been regularly giving the boy and his sister gifts of candy, Pokémon, and toys, and when the children were absent from school, he would leave letters for them “saying how much he misses them.”

The complaint further alleged that Chick gave the boy cell phones and had been pressuring him to take “body selfies” with them.

A detention hearing was held in federal court in New Hampshire Thursday. US Magistrate Judge Andrea K. Johnstone ruled that Chick should be detained pending trial because he poses a danger to the community, and that he was undeterred by the involvement of the school and law enforcement and the instructions to have no contact with the child and his family.

Johnstone further stated that there was “evidence that conduct escalated afterwards, raising significant concerns about safety and the defendant’s willingness to comply with conditions.”

According to a report in the New Hampshire Union Leader, other allegations against Chick surfaced at Thursday’s hearing, as prosecutors said that Chick had kept nearly 100 videos of children on his school bus, and that he shot video of the 8-year-old boy’s family at Market Basket, Lowe’s, and Water Country.

The boy’s family wrote a letter that was read in court stating that “we will forever be scarred by this man’s actions,” the Union Leader reported.

After getting a search warrant on Aug. 2, investigators searched Chick’s car and found a Tracfone, a digital camera, duct tape, rubber gloves, sweet liquor, candy, children’s clothing including underwear, children’s toys, and a magnetic GPS vehicle tracker along with his T-Mobile cell phone, according to the criminal complaint.

When investigators searched Chick’s home they allegedly found a large baggie of children’s underwear and several handwritten notes and instructions that appeared to be written to the boy about how to take selfies in his underwear.

According to the complaint, when Chick was interviewed by investigators he admitted to placing magnetic cellular GPS trackers on each of the boy’s parents’ vehicles and had gone to their residence “between 6-10 times during the night just to walk around the house.”

The complaint further stated that Chick told investigators that he had stayed at the Ramada Inn in Kittery with his friend’s 4-year-old son “on more than one occasion” and had taken two one-minute videos of the child “in the bathroom but claimed he did not watch them.”

The case was investigated by the Greenland Police Department, the Eliot Police Department, the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations.

A hotline has been established as part of the investigation into Chick. Anyone who has information is urged to call 603-722-1751.

