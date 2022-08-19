Steamship Authority to purchase two new vessels for island routes

The sister ships, known has the HOS Lode Star and the Shooting Star, will be converted to replace the M/V Gay Head and M/V Katamathe statement said.

At its meeting on Tuesday, the authority’s board voted to acquire two vessels used in the off-shore oil and gas industry in the Gulf Coast from Hornbeck Offshore Services of Covington, La., according to a statement from the authority.

The Steamship Authority is set to add two vessels to its fleet to replace aging ferries that carry freight and passengers to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard islands, authorities said

The two ferries are believed to have a lifespan of just five more years, while the former offshore vessels are estimated to last 25 years. The cost to acquire and convert the vessels to ferries is estimated to cost $30 million, which will be financed by bonds, the statement said.

Robert B. Davis, general manager of the Steamship Authority, said buying and converting the ships is the “most efficient, rapid, and cost-effective path” for the agency to upgrade its fleet, while still serving the needs of island residents and visitors.

Davis added that their similar design to each other would make it easier to train crew members and maintain an inventory of spare parts, as well as allow the agency to interchange the vessels based on service needs.

The Lode Star and the Shooting Star are between 12 and 15 years old, according to agency spokesperson Sean Driscoll — much newer than the Gay Head and Katama, which were both built in the early 1980s.

Both Lode Star and Shooting Star have been “in storage” for several years, Driscoll said. As a result, in terms of true service time, the two vessels are “only about five years old.”

“Relatively speaking, their engines have fewer hours on them than those of our newest vessel, which came online in 2016,” he said. “They’ve been sitting [in storage] for longer than they’ve been active, at this point. They’re in very good shape.”

The Gay Head was withdrawn from service in late July, the Globe reported, after workers discovered a 4-inch crack above the water line in the boat’s aft hull.

Driscoll said the decision to buy the new ships had been planned before last month’s incident.

“This vote was the culmination of a process that took about a year and a half of due diligence on our part,” he said, “You don’t just walk down to the boat store and pick up two freighters — it’s more complicated than that.”

Officials expect the acquisition, conversion and re-activation of the two vessels to cost approximately $30 million. The purchase will be financed through the sale of bond anticipation notes, the statement said.

Driscoll said that, as part of the sale agreement, the two new vessels will be renamed. The public will be able to submit names via a contest, to be opened later this week — though he did say that certain names would not be considered.

“We will not be naming it Boaty McBoatface, in case anybody tries,” he said, referring to the name voters chose for a British polar research vessel in 2016.

Officials expect the first of the new vessels to be servicing Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket by summer 2023.

Camilo Fonseca can be reached at camilo.fonseca@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @fonseca_esq.