Three arrested, two injured in connection with Lawrence shooting

Two people were injured and three arrested in connection with a shooting in Lawrence Friday morning, officials said.
The shooting occurred in the area of Manchester and May streets, the Lawrence Police Department said in a Facebook post. Police said the individuals were arrested in the area of the shooting, and a firearm was recovered.
The three people arrested and two victims were not immediately identified by police.
The two victims sustained “what appear to be non-life threatening injuries in the incident,” police said. They were treated on the scene by Lawrence Fire along with paramedics and EMTs from Lawrence General Hospital, officials said.
The victims were taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital, police said.
The shooting remains under investigation, but police said that it “is not believed to be a random act of violence.”
