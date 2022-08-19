Want to be a ghost host? Come to Gardner.

A big rambling home where doors slam without explanation. A place where, if you listen closely, you can hear the mischief-making of giddy ghosts who are able and eager to scare the bejesus out of you.

The famous horror film director would feel right at home here in a place of scary spirits and hair-raising ghost stories. A place where things go bump in the dark of night.

GARDNER — It stands there in a merciless mid-summer sun, a big, old rambling house with black shutters and peeling maroon trim that looks for all the world like something Alfred Hitchcock would conjure up.

Boo!

“You’re looking at me like I’m crazy,” Marion Luoma, the house’s caretaker, told me the other day as I toured the home with her and tried my darndest to keep my lower lip from quivering.

She’s seen what she’s seen and heard what she’s heard. And if you don’t want to believe her, that’s your problem.

She’s a believer. And she carries a small jar of holy water with her just in case.

“St. Michael’s spritz just for protection,” she said in a not entirely successful effort to calm my nerves as I stayed as close to her as I comfortably could. “It protects me from all harm.’’

Welcome to the S.K. Pierce Haunted Mansion, a 21-room Victorian home that is beginning to build a team who will help bring the old home — built in 1875 — back to life.

And it seems the market for work in a haunted house is a healthy one.

Rob Conti, who now owns the spooky place on West Broadway, is building a staff of tour guides, maintenance workers, and other staff members who give hourlong tours each week.

If you’re expecting homogenized horror worthy of amusement park vendors and October pumpkin patch owners, you’ve stumbled into the wrong graveyard neighborhood.

The house already has been a magnet for those attracted by history and architecture and unexplainable other-worldly stuff and has been featured on television shows focused on the paranormal.

For Luoma, it’s a place of work that is never routine. About as far from a 9-to-5 desk job as they come.

“I’ve seen full apparitions,” she said. “When I was in the master bedroom, I saw something come up the steps. I heard it on the steps. I was in the Red Room, and there was literally a white mist that went around the couch here. It was in the shape of the bottom part of a skirt.”

When does all this happen?

“Two o’clock in the afternoon,” she said. “Day. Night. It doesn’t matter. They work. They’re still active in here.”

The mansion measures almost 7,000 square feet and once boasted 10 bedrooms. It took 100 men to build with its carved moldings and cornices.

It was built in the late 19th century when Sylvester Pierce, a wealthy business owner who presided over a local furniture-making empire, decided he should have a home worthy of a man of his stature.

The result was an architectural jewel that, over time, faded into a boarding house for drinkers and gamblers. Folklore has tales of murder and mayhem and more.

There’s a story about a prostitute strangled in the second-story Red Room — a tale Luoma insists is more fanciful than fact. A Finnish immigrant burned to death in the master bedroom in 1963.

Guests have chronicled a hair-raising history of disembodied voices, moving furniture, and full-body apparitions. In other words: Yikes!

All of it now grist for an architectural resurrection.

And, it appears, there is no shortage of people who want to make the rambling old Victorian their new place of employment.

Some 100 job applicants had to be turned away recently when all available job interview slots were filled within hours.

Soon, that staff will be leading tours and telling tales about a place that the city is promoting as a tourist destination.

There are plenty of stories to tell.

Luoma told me about something called an SLS camera. That’s a structured light sensor camera that can detect paranormal entities.

“You see stick people through it,” she told me the other day. “We were down in the basement investigating, and we saw a person at the bottom of the stairs.’’

“And he was going like this,” she said, pointing upward. “And I was like: ‘Do you want us to leave?’ And it was going like this. And I said, ‘If you want us to leave, put both hands up.’ And I said, ‘I’m out!’ It wanted us to leave.”

So, I asked her, just what did this ghost look like?

“It looked like a stick figure. It was an apparition. It was a stick figure with a head like kids draw. I was looking at the camera. When I looked around the camera, he wasn’t there. But when I looked at the camera again, he was there.”

I think she detected a shift in my mood. A paleness in my skin. Sweat on my upper lip.

“You’ve got to come back,” she said. “Don’t be scared. First, come upstairs.”

You know those horror films where the poor guy about to meet his maker walks up the creaky stairs into a darkened bedroom where the knife-wielding killer awaits?

That’s precisely how I felt at that point.

But up I went.

And she told me more scary stories about ghosts and apparitions and unexplained phenomena that would make you want to turn all the lights on in your house.

“Some people have said they’ve seen things upstairs on the third floor,” Luoma said. “We’ve watched people walk through here. We’ve heard voices. I’d had my hair picked up like this. I’ve been poked. I’m not kidding you.

“The first time I was poked, I jumped out of my skin. I was in the kitchen and I got poked in the side and I was like, ‘What was that?’ That scared the (pause) out of me.”

And now those who believe in ghosts can come to Gardner and work right alongside them.

And join the creepy crusade.

Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.