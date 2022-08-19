Watch: All the TV ads in the race for Rhode Island governor

We’re getting to that point in election season where you won’t be able to watch television without commercials for candidates interrupting “The Price is Right.”
But this is 2022, and there’s a chance that you spend most of your time rewatching “The Wire” on HBO Max (that’s me), so Rhode Map has compiled every commercial for the candidates for governor and linked to them below.
You can click each image to watch ads from Democratic primary candidates Governor Dan McKee, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, and former secretary of state Matt Brown, as well as Republican Ashley Kalus.
Dan McKee
Nellie Gorbea
Helena Foulkes
Matt Brown
Ashley Kalus
