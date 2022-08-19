fb-pixel Skip to main content
Watch: All the TV ads in the race for Rhode Island governor

By Dan McGowan Globe Columnist,Updated August 19, 2022, 34 minutes ago
Gubernatorial candidates at a recent forum. L to R: Republican Ashley Kalus, Rhode Island Governor Daniel J. McKee, former CVS executive Helena B. Foulkes, Dr. Luis Daniel Munoz, former secretary of state Matt Brown, and Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

We’re getting to that point in election season where you won’t be able to watch television without commercials for candidates interrupting “The Price is Right.”

But this is 2022, and there’s a chance that you spend most of your time rewatching “The Wire” on HBO Max (that’s me), so Rhode Map has compiled every commercial for the candidates for governor and linked to them below.

You can click each image to watch ads from Democratic primary candidates Governor Dan McKee, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, and former secretary of state Matt Brown, as well as Republican Ashley Kalus.

Dan McKee




Nellie Gorbea





Helena Foulkes








Matt Brown



Ashley Kalus







Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.

