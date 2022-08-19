What to expect at the Ballard’s Beach Resort show-cause hearing

A show-cause hearing has different rules. Unlike a council meeting, there are no public comments allowed during a show-cause hearing, which is basically a mini trial. Any residents or local business owners in attendance won’t have a chance to speak unless they are called to testify by the town or by lawyers representing Ballard’s.

PROVIDENCE — On Monday evening, the New Shoreham Town Council will be seated as if for a council meeting. But the council members will be there for a different reason: a show-cause hearing to decide whether Ballard’s Beach Resort — which is facing backlash after a brawl at a crowded music festival led to arrests at the venue and later on the Block Island Ferry on Aug. 8 — will be able to keep its liquor and entertainment licenses.

While many towns have independent liquor boards, New Shoreham’s town council also acts as the area’s Board of License Commissioners. That means that the same body that voted unanimously on Aug. 11 to have the show-cause hearing will also hear testimony and decide whether to strip Ballard’s of its liquor and entertainment licenses.

Bruce Darelius of Pawtucket told the Globe on Aug. 9 that Ballard’s was “complete chaos” during the music festival. He recorded a fight on his phone, but said “there were three or four before that.”

WPRI-TV reported that a fight at Ballard’s on Monday led to the cancellation of the upcoming Roots and Rhythm Festival Festival on Aug. 21.

The turmoil spilled over into the line for the Block Island Ferry, where hundreds of people waited to return to mainland Rhode Island. According to State Police, the fight on the ferry began at approximately 9:35 p.m. State troopers and officers from the Narragansett, North Kingstown, and South Kingstown police departments responded to a report of a disturbance on the Block Island Ferry as it was returning to the Port of Galilee.

Emergency services and law enforcement boarded the ferry, secured the vessel, and arrested the individuals involved. Three of those arrested appeared in court on Aug. 17and pled not guilty to disorderly conduct charges.

The town council called an emergency town meeting two days later to discuss the fights, and decided to schedule a show-cause hearing before the town’s liquor board.

The town council can decide to hold a show-cause hearing if there is an allegation that a business broke the law. That business is then summoned before the board to “show cause,” or give a reason why their license shouldn’t be acted upon by a fine, suspension, or revocation.

The town will be represented by North Kingstown attorneys Nick Solitro of Robert E. Craven & Associates and James Callaghan of Callaghan & Callaghan.

Ballard’s will be represented by Justin T. Bonnick of LaPlante Sowa Goldman in Cranston.

During the hearing, evidence will be presented to show whether or not there was a violation of the law. The board will act as a fact finder in the mini trial and then decide if it warrants action.

Witnesses will be presented by the town through direct examination and the lawyer for Ballard’s will cross-examine the witness.

The 5 p.m. hearing will be open to the public, and streamed on the New Shoreham town council’s Youtube channel.

