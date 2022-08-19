Why is Cory Booker endorsing Stefan Pryor for R.I. state treasurer?

But on Friday, Booker offered his enthusiastic endorsement for Pryor, saying in a Twitter video that he is “thrilled” to support him in the Rhode Island general treasurer’s race.

Former Rhode Island commerce secretary Stefan Pryor and his Democratic primary opponent, former Central Falls mayor James A. Diossa, haven’t drawn a ton of passionate support within Rhode Island. A new WPRI/Roger Williams University poll of likely Rhode Island Democratic primary voters found Diossa at 18 percent, Pryor at 17 percent, and a whopping 61 percent still undecided.

PROVIDENCE — So why is US Senator Cory Booker, a New Jersey Democrat, making an endorsement in Rhode Island’s race for state treasurer?

That announcement left some Rhode Islanders wondering why Booker was so interested in who will distribute Rhode Island’s unclaimed cash and assets each year.

To understand it, trace Pryor’s road to Rhode Island back to Newark, N.J., and New Haven, Conn.

Booker and Pryor attended Yale Law School at the same time, with Booker graduating in 1997 and Pryor graduating in 1998.

And while at Yale Law, Booker roomed with Andy Moffit, who later married Gina M. Raimondo, another 1998 Yale Law School graduate. Raimondo served as Rhode Island’s general treasurer before being elected governor and then joining President Joe Biden’s cabinet as US commerce secretary.

Booker, meanwhile, went on to become the mayor of Newark, N.J., from 2006 to 2013 (Booker’s documentary “Street Fight” captures the 2002 Newark mayoral contest between him and then-mayor Sharpe James).

And Pryor became Booker’s deputy mayor for economic development and director of economic and housing development in Newark.

“Stefan and I worked side-by-side in the trenches running New Jersey’s largest city, and he helped me make incredible progress for Newark residents, creating opportunity, improving quality of life, and ushering in the city’s biggest economic boom in a generation,” Booker said in a statement. “He did it in Rhode Island, too, during tough times. I believe in him, I am thrilled to support him, and I ask you to support his candidacy to be Rhode Island’s next treasurer.”

In December 2014, when she was governor-elect, Raimondo made Pryor Rhode Island’s first commerce secretary.

Pryor previously worked as education commissioner under former Connecticut Governor Dannel P. Malloy, and had been president of the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation, created after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to coordinate economic revitalization of Lower Manhattan.

On Friday, Pryor said he was “beyond grateful” for Booker’s backing.

“Cory Booker’s leadership — both as a mayor and as US senator — has been inspiring,” he said. “Together, Mayor Booker and I worked to bring significant economic development to Newark — despite historic barriers and ongoing obstacles. That experience navigating through tough challenges helped me in Rhode Island when, working with two governors, we took on the aftereffects of the Great Recession as well as the COVID-related economic downturn.”

Anthony Cherry, senior adviser to Pryor’s campaign, said, “Stefan is proud to have the support of Cory Booker, a distinguished former mayor and current US senator. Together, Mayor Booker and Stefan worked with diverse communities and a variety of stakeholders to build economic opportunities in New Jersey’s largest city.”

This is not Booker’s first endorsement in Rhode Island’s 2022 election cycle. On July 11, the New Jersey senator endorsed Sarah E. Morgenthau in the Democratic primary for Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District seat.

Morgenthau had worked on Booker’s successful 2006 mayoral campaign in Newark. “I have known Sarah for years,” he said at the time. “She had faith in me at a time few others did, and came to work for my mayoral campaign in Newark, which was no easy thing.”

Diossa’s campaign manager, Robert Craven Jr., noted that Booker endorsed Morgenthau but “I don’t think it moved the needle for her in any palpable way,” and he doubts it will help Pryor now.

“Out of state support, out of state donors, and out of state PACs are not a winning formula in Rhode Island,” Craven said.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.