As Democrats congratulate each other on climate bill, Bernie’s still not happy

But now, a few days after President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law and as Democrats continue to be thrilled about the accomplishment, Sanders still expresses regrets about what he calls the “modest” bill that does not come close to what he wanted.

By the time the photo was taken, the senator told the Globe, he hadn’t slept in a very long time, had been wearing a mask for more than 10 hours in a row for the lengthy amendment process, and was just glad to get some fresh air.

As Senate Democrats creeped closer to passing a historic bill to address urgent issues including climate change earlier this month, Senator Bernie Sanders was captured in a photo looking exhausted and disappointed on the Capitol steps.

“Given the fact that a reconciliation bill is one of the very few opportunities we have in the Senate to pass significant legislation with only 50 votes, not 60, it certainly does not go anywhere near as far as it should in addressing the many crises facing working families,” Sanders, an independent senator who votes with the Democrats, told the Globe in a phone interview from his hometown of Burlington, Vt., on Thursday.

It’s not unusual that Sanders, who in strident tones has long pushed Democrats to do more, is not echoing the party’s larger message by calling this a win. But Sanders is sitting out this round of claps on backs ahead of November’s midterms — which historically tend to punish the president’s party, and which Democrats fear could lose them their slim control of Congress — in a rare moment of momentum for Democrats. Holding no illusions that the work is done, the democratic socialist is holding a couple of events against corporate greed, including a rally in Boston on Sunday, and describes Republicans as totally obstructing legislation that helps working people.

Given that Democrats only have 50 votes in the Senate, and needed to keep them all on board to pass the legislation, the negotiations over the bill were often fraught. In order to attract the support of Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a centrist who is one of the hardest-to-get votes for Democratic priorities, the final legislation was dramatically whittled down from the original Build Back Better bill that would have expanded the social safety net to include child care, housing, and other priorities.

Most Democrats rallied around Manchin once he decided to back the slimmed-down but still historic deal, putting the negotiating rollercoaster he had the party on behind them. Earlier this week, for example, at a signing ceremony at the White House for the Inflation Reduction Act, Biden gave Manchin the pen he used to sign the legislation.

But Sanders, who said he still believes Manchin “sabotaged the president’s agenda,” has not jumped on that bandwagon. “We ended up with very little. Is it fair to say that Mr. Manchin sabotaged our process?” Sanders asked. “The answer is, I think, obviously it is.”

Before ultimately voting for the bill, Sanders offered amendment after amendment on issues not addressed in the package, like an expansion of the child tax credit. Though many Democrats agree with Sanders on the issues he proposed action on, he was the only member to vote for them, as Democrats erred on the side of caution and sided with Republicans in voting no to avoid derailing the fragile bill. While Sanders cedes that there are solid provisions in the IRA, most notably in investing in clean energy, which he called “significant,” the stripped-down version was far from satisfactory, especially given that it might be the last call for major action if Democrats lose control of the Senate and House in November.

“At a time when we have massive income and wealth inequality, at a time when most workers’ wages are not keeping up with inflation, when we have major crises in health care, higher education, child care, I do not believe that what we have done is anywhere near as far as we should go in addressing the needs of working people,” Sanders said when asked if he believed Democrats had done enough to sell their vision to voters ahead of the midterms.

Sanders, who will appear with union leaders at his Boston rally this weekend, said he has plans to travel across the country as much as he can ahead of the midterms. Asked whether he thinks Biden should be out on the trail with Senate and House candidates given the downward trend in his popularity, he said the president “can do what he wants to do.”

The appearances he makes are intended to help “restore people’s faith in democracy,” he said. The Washington Post reported that in the states that decided the 2020 presidential election, “nearly two-thirds of GOP nominations for state and federal offices with authority over elections” are election deniers. Asked about the statistic, Sanders said he believes that people succumb to conspiratorial theories when they stop believing government is working for them. The answer, according to Sanders, is to implement an agenda for working people.

He also said he believes the American people will recognize that the Republican party has given “zero support” to passing legislation aimed at helping American families. “I fear very much that right now many working people, many low-income people, are hurting very badly,” he said. “And they think that nobody is listening to them, and nobody is responding to their pain.”

Lissandra Villa Huerta can be reached at lissandra.villa@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @LissandraVilla.