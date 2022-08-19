New school year brings updated state COVID guidance

We need multilayered COVID protections to maintain in-school education. In Boston, three-quarters of public schools lack ventilation systems and there is inadequate promotion of vaccination. We have many families that are multigenerational or include immunocompromised members, or both. Without masks, pooled PCR testing, and take-home rapid tests, schools will have outbreaks.

Re “Schools are dropping mask requirements: Research, however, signals they’re effective” (Metro, Aug. 16): Although a study Kay Lazar cites showed that masking in Boston and Chelsea for an additional 15 weeks probably prevented 12,000 COVID-19 cases, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is not listening. DESE withdrew mask requirements and funding for comprehensive testing needed to prevent transmission and identify outbreaks.

This is no time for DESE to drop its guard on prevention

Advertisement

Black and brown families suffer disproportionately from COVID. This inequity may worsen in the absence of precautionary responses. DESE is shifting prevention costs onto districts least likely to afford them and harms onto communities that have already suffered so much.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

A fall surge is expected; this pandemic is not over. The state must listen to the science that masks work and model good infectious-disease prevention to protect in-person education.

Sarah Horsley

Jamaica Plain

Suleika Soto

Boston

The writers are cofounders and leaders of BPS Families for COVID Safety (FamCOSa,), which was founded in October 2021.





Fewer masks, and perhaps more friends, in the year ahead

My eighth-grader’s school had a mask mandate in place for about 18 months, before it was lifted in March 2022. He made no new friends during that time. The week following the lifting of the mandate, there were three classmates I had never heard of who he was talking to after school. I asked him if he thought it was just coincidence, and he said yes. I’m not so sure.

The article “Schools are dropping mask requirements” did not consider other implications of mask mandates in schools besides virus transmission. I encourage you to contribute to a broader conversation on these issues in the future.

Advertisement

Anna Churchill

Belmont