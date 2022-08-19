Grappling with white supremacists, from a certain distance

Different gangs, different treatment

I am perplexed as to why the Boston Police have a large number of people of color in their gang database, but when it comes to white-supremacist groups such as Patriot Front, the police seem powerless to act because of the First Amendment (“Prosecutors limited when faced with white supremacists,” Page A1, Aug. 13). Your reporters cite a law professor who says that inciting violence by using “so-called fighting words” is not protected speech. Were not Patriot Front members carrying shields in their march? Why do you need a shield if you’re not intending to incite violence? It seems the police have a lot to answer for here.