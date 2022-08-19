Among them are Rohingya students and, since February, hundreds of young women from Afghanistan. Enormous logistical efforts were required to move them past the Taliban to the Asian University for Women . Family, familiarity, and certainties were left behind.

About 1,500 young women attend from 18 Asian countries, most on full scholarship, with no single unifying religion or ethnicity. The commonality is that their own countries restrict higher education for women.

There is a university in Chittagong, Bangladesh, you have never heard of. It will astonish you.

As you can imagine, they arrive in various states of preparation and trauma. The university offers fresh life: education, housing, social freedom. But there are few mental health services for many mental health needs.

Because of this, the AUW founder contacted an old classmate of his, a psychiatrist in New England, and she began by arranging a series of Zoom lectures for the Afghan students on all aspects of mental health and self care. There was a talk on cultural adjustment, another on mindfulness, one on yoga and breathing, one on improving sleep, one on difficult feelings and conflict resolution, and several on self-compassion.

I spoke about writing for resilience. Our ad hoc planning committee — all therapists — had decided to offer weekly writing workshops: small groups led by additional volunteer therapists and writers. Members would respond to careful, specific, sequential prompts in the hope of creating some sort of community — a house of support — among students who didn’t know one another (in Afghanistan alone, there are more than 14 ethnic groups). Writing silently in the presence of others is a little like learning to breathe together. Any member who felt comfortable could read aloud what she had written, and the group would reflect back to her how the words had moved them or left them curious. We asked the students to listen as if they were listening to poetry. Maybe this seems a little unsophisticated, a little simple. But a house of support need not be an architectural wonder.

While I talked, some students scrolled through their phones, some popped open cellophane bags full of what looked (from about 7,800 miles away) like Fritos, some took diligent notes, some rifled through their backpacks for more interesting distractions. In other words, except for displacement, violence, victimization, hunger, devaluation, loss, abuse in inconceivable ways, and the fact that few well-intentioned Americans could possibly comprehend their experiences, they were students like any others.

There were questions and comments at the end. Many were hard to make out because of audio quality and accents. A young woman in blue jeans, misunderstanding slightly, asked for advice on improving her grammar. Another young woman in a chador, also misunderstanding slightly, requested help with her term paper on globalization.

Then a third young woman rose. Shyly, confessionally, she said she wrote in a journal every night, and it helped with her loneliness. She hoped others might write because maybe it would help them, too. Even more shyly, she smiled when an auditorium full of classmates, those she knew and those she did not, silently applauded.

Elissa Ely is a psychiatrist.