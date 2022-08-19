Home of the Week: For $845,000, a ship-like contemporary in R.I.

Year built 1975

Square feet 2,704

Bedrooms 2

Baths 2 full

Water/Sewer Public/private

Taxes $4,472 (2022)

This home looks so much like a ship that it takes but a dollop of imagination to relocate this contemporary from its spot on a dead-end street to the nearby Sakonnet River. The roof line rises to a sharp peak and just below that, the house looks like the bow of a ship riding the waves.

A blacktop driveway leads to two garage spaces tucked underneath the home. On the right, wide stairs with Pennsylvania thin granite walls and bluestone treads curves upward to the main entry.

The home comes with two garage bays tucked under the house. Michael Osean

The treads are bluestone. Michael Osean

The interior of this contemporary emphasizes natural light, and that’s on full display in the great room, part of an open layout that also encompasses the kitchen and dining area. The great room section has a cathedral ceiling, a pair of skylights, and casement windows. The sunroom, located off the dining and living areas, offers larger windows with water views. The space is 8-by-27 feet, running the entire front of the house.

The sunroom runs the width of the house. (Michael Osean) Michael Osean

Back in the main living areas, one finds a crowning achievement of elegance: a Crown Major chandelier by Nemo.

The living area is positioned underneath a set of three windows and provides access via sliders to the sunroom. This area includes a brick chimney, painted white, with a gas fireplace insert. A slab of teak forms the mantel, and the hearth is granite.

A Crown Major chandelier graces the space. Michael Osean

The gas fireplace is a focal point in the open layout. Michael Osean

The dining area is set up between the two sliders to the sunroom. A peninsula with a curved granite counter separates it from the kitchen. The kitchen itself is galley style, with a double sink underneath a pair of casement windows. The appliances are stainless steel, and the cabinets are white. A door off the kitchen connects to a deck.

The kitchen comes with granite counters. Michael Osean

The flooring on this and the upper level is oak.

Completing this floor is an office/library with three windows; a full bath with a pedestal sink, a shower/tub combination, and tile flooring; and a 143-square-foot bedroom with sliding doors for the closet and windows on two walls.

The guest bedroom is on the first floor. Michael Osean

A custom stairwell in the center of the house leads to the upper level and the primary suite, which takes up the entire floor. The primary bedroom is 22-by-13 feet long, so it’s spacious. There’s a slider to a private deck and a walk-in closet with custom shelving.

The full bath has a floating single vanity, an oval soaking tub with wall-mounted fixtures, and radiant heat flooring. The standalone shower comes with a rain shower head and a frameless glass door.

The stairs are custom. Michael Osean

The primary suite comes with a small deck. Michael Osean

The primary suite bath has an oval soaking tub and a separate shower. Michael Osean

The lower level offers a 494-square-foot workshop and storage areas.

The home has central air on the second floor and sits on a 0.53-acre lot.

The first-floor deck offers ample room for seating and to add a grill. Michael Osean

Michelle Drum and Bridget Torrey of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty in Tiverton and Newport are the listing agents. The price listed here reflects a $50,000 reduction.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.