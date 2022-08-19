Alex Cora remains optimistic, but can underachieving Red Sox make the playoffs?

Could the underachieving Sox outplay the overachieving Orioles down the stretch? Sure. But also the Blue Jays, Twins, and White Sox?

The problem is the Sox would have to leapfrog four teams to make the playoffs. Everything would have to come together perfectly for that to happen, including the Sox getting hot for six-plus weeks.

BALTIMORE — The Red Sox arrived at Camden Yards on Friday five games out of a wild-card spot with 43 games to play. That sounds pretty workable.

That’s the problem.

Starting on Aug. 11, the Sox won five of seven games. They moved just one game closer.

At some point resignation will set in but it hasn’t yet. The Sox went through their pregame activities on Friday with the usual sense of purpose. Alex Cora was so busy that his pregame meeting with reporters was pushed back nearly an hour.

Slumping J.D. Martinez was out of the lineup but arrived at the ballpark early to study video and take extra swings.

It was a workday, Cora said, not a day off.

“We all know where we’re at [in the standings],” Cora said. “There’s no hiding. It starts [Friday]. Just give yourself a chance to win every series.”

Part of what makes Cora a good fit in Boston is his relentless optimism. He doesn’t let the changing tides of the season affect his approach, which helps to keep the clubhouse focused on the next game.

Once the pessimism from outside leaks in, that’s it. We’ve seen it before when the Sox finished last in the 2012, ‘14 and ‘15 seasons.

Those seasons were slogs over the final weeks, hard to watch at times.

That this season would be difficult was evident when Chris Sale fractured a rib throwing off a mound during the lockout and went on the injured list.

Kiké Hernández’s abdominal injury wrecked his season. Matt Barnes faltered as closer, which changed the look of the bullpen for the worse. The Sox also lost Nate Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock for more than a month because of injuries and second baseman Trevor Story hasn’t played since July 12.

Sale returned and was hit by a line drive in his second start and broke his little finger. He had surgery and was back to playing catch when he fell off a bike and broke his right wrist.

That’s what kind of season this has been. Even during their 20-6 June, the Sox didn’t have the team on the field they envisioned during spring training.

“Look, we’re not the only team that has gone through this,” Cora said. “You go around the league and the White Sox are going through it … We’re not making excuses. This is who we are.

“This is the team that we have, right. We’re going to keep getting healthier. Right now this is the 26 guys we have against Baltimore.”

Cora said he wakes up every morning believing his team is ready to turn the corner, all evidence to the contrary.

“Every day. This is how I feel,” he said.

The Sox are playing in the Little League Classic on Sunday in Williamsport, Pa. Cora welcomes the opportunity. His late father, José Manuel, founded the Little League in their hometown of Caguas in Puerto Rico in 1969.

“Have to go there with an open mind,” Cora said. “They’re kids. They’re looking forward to meeting you.”

Maybe that’s the attitude to take to the remaining weeks of the season. Have an open mind and try to enjoy it.

