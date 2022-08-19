Atlanta outfielder Marcell Ozuna facing more legal woes following DUI arrest

“I disappointed my team,” he said. “I disappointed my family. I don’t have anything to say more. It’s a legal matter.”

Ozuna spoke to reporters for 18 seconds before the game against the Houston Astros. He made a statement, but didn’t take any questions.

Ozuna was also arrested on May 29, 2021, on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery after police officers said they witnessed him attacking his wife. Those charges were dropped after he completed a pretrial diversion program.

Ozuna was arrested by a Norcross Police officer in metro Atlanta and booked into the Gwinnett County jail at about 4:30 a.m. Friday. He was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane and was released on $1,830 bond. According to police body cam footage, the 31-year-old slugger told the officer upon being pulled over, “I’m Ozuna from the Braves,” and handed him his player ID as well as his driver’s license.

“The Atlanta Braves are aware of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest this morning and are still gathering all the facts pertaining to the incident,” the team said in a statement. “Our organization takes these matters very seriously and are obviously disappointed by the situation. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment until the process is complete.”

Ozuna’s was not in Friday’s lineup — the fifth straight game he has missed due to poor performance on the field, manager Brian Snitker said. Ozuna is hitting .214 with 20 homers and 46 RBIs this season.

Ozuna is in his third season in Atlanta and in the second year of a $65 million, four-year contract. He hit .338 and led the National League with 18 homers and 56 RBIs in 2020, but has dropped below .215 for two consecutive seasons.

Snitker spoke to Ozuna earlier Friday, but didn’t elaborate on their conversation.

“No, like I said, I think everything’s been said,” Snitker said. “We’re disappointed that it happened, and we’ll just go on.”

Chicago wins fourth straight, tops contending Milwaukee

Rookie Christopher Morel and Patrick Wisdom each hit a two-run homer and the Cubs topped the Brewers, 8-7, in Chicago for their fourth straight win.

Morel’s drive down the left-field line in the sixth inning put the Cubs ahead for good in a seesaw game on a warm day with the wind blowing out at Wrigley Field. Nick Madrigal had three hits and scored two twice for Chicago.

Milwaukee’s Andrew McCutchen connected for his third homer in two days, and Hunter Renfroe launched a majestic two-run drive off the video board in left.

Rowdy Tellez added a solo shot for the Brewers, who entered three games behind first-place St. Louis in the National League Central and one game out of the final NL wild-card spot.

Franmil Reyes tripled in a run, giving him hits in all nine games with the Cubs since they claimed him off waivers from Cleveland on Aug. 8. The 27-year-old designated hitter has extra-base hits in six of those games, with two homers, two triples, and three doubles.

Mark DeRosa tapped to lead Team USA in 2023 WBC

Former major leaguer Mark DeRosa has been named Team USA manager for the 2023 World Baseball Classic, a move announced during MLB Network’s MLB Central morning show, on which DeRosa is a longtime co-host. “Mark DeRosa brings a lifetime of baseball knowledge to the dugout for Team USA,” general manager Tony Reagins said. “[DeRosa] is well-respected both on and off the field and his experience and leadership as a player in the 2009 Classic will be a valued asset as we navigate this process.” The US enters as reigning champions, having won the title in 2017. The 47-year-old DeRosa played for eight teams during 16 years in the majors, last playing in 2013. USA Baseball will announce the full coaching staff next week . . . Cincinnati first baseman Joey Votto had surgery to repair his left rotator cuff and bicep. The team said Votto, who turns 39 next month, should be able to participate in spring training and be ready for the 2023 season. The Reds placed the six-time All-Star and 2010 NL MVP on the 60-day injured list and activated infielder Mike Moustakas, who had been sidelined by a left calf strain. He batted fourth and subbed for Votto at first against Pittsburgh . . . The White Sox finalized their signing of former Oakland shortstop Elvis Andrus for the remainder of the season, adding the 34-year-old veteran with All-Star Tim Anderson sidelined by a finger injury. Andrus batted .237 with eight homers and 30 RBIs in 106 games with Oakland and committed nine errors in 101 games before he was designated for assigment.