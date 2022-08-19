Banged-up Patriots without TE Hunter Henry, WR Kendrick Bourne, LT Trent Brown against Panthers

Henry did not practice Wednesday after leaving Tuesday’s session early with an undisclosed injury. With Henry sidelined, Jonnu Smith and Devin Asiasi started against the Panthers. The Patriots also signed rookie tight end Jalen Wydermyer Thursday to bolster their depth.

Tight end Hunter Henry , wide receiver Kendrick Bourne , left tackle Trent Brown , and right tackle Isaiah Wynn were absent during warm-ups and did not appear on the sideline during the game. The same goes for offensive tackle Justin Herron , guard Bill Murray , wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson , and rookie guard Andrew Stueber .

FOXBOROUGH — A small group of key Patriots did not suit up for Friday’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

Advertisement

Wynn is dealing with an undisclosed injury, too, and missed both joint practices with the Panthers this week. Coach Bill Belichick said Tuesday he is “day-to-day.” Herron and Murray missed the pair of joint practices as well, after getting banged up in the preseason opener last week.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

With multiple players unavailable on the offensive line, the Patriots started Yodny Cajuste at left tackle, Cole Strange at left guard, David Andrews at center, James Ferentz at right guard, and Michael Onwenu at right tackle.

Brown’s and Bourne’s absences were more of a surprise, as both fully participated in practice this week. Bourne was among the players kicked out for fighting during Tuesday’s practice, and returned on Wednesday only to take snaps with the second-team offense. After logging a career-high 800 receiving yards last season, Bourne has turned in a relatively quiet camp in a crowded wide receiver room.

Wilkerson, who also was ejected for fighting Tuesday, remained out with a concussion suffered during Wednesday’s practice. Wilkerson had to be carted off the field and medically evaluated off-site following a blindside hit from Panthers safety Kenny Robinson.

Advertisement

Stueber has yet to participate in practice because he is on the non-football injury list.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.