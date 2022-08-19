Former Red Sox pitcher Bill Lee, 75, collapses at amateur game before walking off field

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Former Boston Red Sox star Bill Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up for the Savannah Bananas amateur team Friday night, but the 75-year-old pitcher walked off the field with assistance.
“He was able to leave the stadium with medical attention and was taken to a local hospital,” team president Jared Orton said in an email to The Associated Press.
Lee, a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame and fondly nicknamed “Spaceman," was in the right-field bullpen when the episode occurred.
Just came onto the field from gates opening and casually found Bill Lee fighting Coach Viro. Think we’re in a fever dream rn. pic.twitter.com/cXvQu7Mv5Y— Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) August 19, 2022
Lee has pitched for the Bananas, who play in the Coastal Plain League, a collegiate summer league. The club is known for its bright yellow uniforms and entertaining antics on and off the field.
In 14 seasons with Boston and Montreal, Lee went 119-90. An All-Star in 1973, the lefthander helped pitch the Red Sox into the 1975 World Series and started Game 7 against Cincinnati. Lee exited in the seventh inning and Boston later lost to Cincinnati, 4-3.