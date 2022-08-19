Former Red Sox pitcher Bill Lee, 75, collapses at amateur game before walking off field

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Former Boston Red Sox star Bill Lee collapsed in the bullpen while warming up for the Savannah Bananas amateur team Friday night, but the 75-year-old pitcher walked off the field with assistance.

“He was able to leave the stadium with medical attention and was taken to a local hospital,” team president Jared Orton said in an email to The Associated Press.

Lee, a member of the Red Sox Hall of Fame and fondly nicknamed “Spaceman," was in the right-field bullpen when the episode occurred.