Game 120: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

After failing to secure a sweep at Pittsburgh with an 8-2 loss to the Pirates Thursday, the Red Sox head to Baltimore to begin a three-game series with the Orioles on Friday.

The first two games will be played at Camden Yards. Sunday’s series finale will be played at Muncy Bank Ballpark in Williamsport, Pa., as part of the MLB Little League Classic.

Including Baltimore, 34 of the 43 remaining games for the Red Sox are against teams ahead of them in the American League East or Wild Card standings.