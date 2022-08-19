Weight of a sinking season cracks Xander Bogaerts as Orioles out-slug Red Sox in another dismal loss

With two outs in the top of the fourth inning and the Orioles leading, 6-4, Bogaerts took a called third strike on a pitch that appeared below the zone. Bogaerts flung his bat in disgust and began jawing at Tichenor. Cora ran out of the dugout to protect his shortstop, then began arguing the call, which led to his ejection.

In a season that has shouldered inconsistent and, at times, abysmal play by the Red Sox, it all came to the surface for the Red Sox shortstop Friday evening at Camden Yards.

While the pitch was certainly a ball, Bogaerts’s reaction was undoubtedly uncharacteristic. It was just his second career ejection. The other was Aug. 31, 2018 against the White Sox.

The timing in which the Bogaerts reaction and ejection occurred — still a two-run ballgame and the Sox clinging to their postseason life against a now-formidable American League East foe — was, indeed, untimely. But it was also senseless and shortsighted on Bogaerts’s behalf, something that’s also atypical for the Sox’ leader.

The weight of a sinking season took ownership of Bogaerts.

The Sox’ subsequent 15-10 loss to the Orioles in the first game of a three-game set didn’t quell those emotions.

Early on, the Orioles jumped on starter Kutter Crawford, pummeling the righthander for nine runs — all earned — punctuated by three homers.

With a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the second inning, Crawford relinquished a two-out single to Ramon Urias, putting runners on first and second. The next batter, Jorge Mateo, crushed a hanging curveball on the first pitch he saw, handing the Orioles a 3-2 lead.

A Christian Arroyo RBI groundout against Orioles starter Jordan Lyles, followed by Rob Refsnyder’s run-scoring single put the Sox back ahead, 4-3.

That quickly changed once again when Anthony Santander turned on on Crawford’s 95 mile per hour fastball for a two-run homer. After a mound visit by pitching coach Dave Bush, Baltimore peppered Crawford for two more hits and a sacrifice fly, stretching its lead to 6-4.

Through three innings, nine of the 14 balls the Orioles put in play had an exit velocity of 92.4 miles per hour or higher.

Both Xander Bogaerts and manager Alex Cora were ejected after Bogaerts flung his bat after striking struck out on a pitch that appeared slightly beneath the zone. Bench coach Will Venable took over and tried to pry another inning from Crawford, but with two outs in the bottom of the fourth, it backfired. Cedric Mullins laced a double to right field to keep the inning alive. Then Adley Rutschman invited himself to the party, depositing his eighth homer of the year and the Orioles’ eighth run of the game.

A single by Santander forced Venable to go to his bullpen early, summoning Hirokazu Sawamura. The Sox righthander quickly surrendered another homer, a two-run shot by Ryan Mountcastle.

Down 10-4, it felt as if the Sox were on the brink of a blowout. But a five-run fifth highlighted by a Tommy Pham three-run double brought the Sox within one.

It wouldn’t be enough when the Orioles scored five runs in the home half against Ryan Brasier.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.