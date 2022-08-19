It was ‘the best day of the year’ as high school football kicked off across Massachusetts

After running hard, a few players wilted in the 90-degree heat, but seniors encouraged their younger teammates to push through the exhaustion and finish strong.

Friday morning at Marblehead High, the Magicians tested their conditioning with a brief, but intense practice during the first official sessions for MIAA teams ahead of the 2022 season. Wearing padded helmets and no pads, players ran through drills in position groups, then lined up for sprints to close out the morning.

The work required to defend a championship doesn’t begin on the first day of football practice. It starts weeks or months earlier, when juniors and seniors are leading summer workouts.

While Marblehead has won a state-high 20 consecutive games, including the school’s first Division 3 state title last December, coach Jim Rudloff isn’t looking to coast on those laurels.

“The important thing is to make the kids understand that literally nothing we’re doing today, and the rest of the season, has anything to do with last year,” Rudloff said.

“If we work hard with that mentality, we’ll be OK. I think attitude, for us, is going to be really important this year.”

Rudloff noted that his program is still waiting on shirts and shorts due to supply chain issues, but the special helmet pads — the same design worn by professional players in practices — are going to remain a staple of the preseason. Marblehead and rival Swampscott were two of the first programs to adopt that piece of safety gear when it became available several years ago.

“We were getting most of our concussions in practices,” said Rudloff. “Certainly, over time, we’ve done things differently, but the number of times kids are bumping heads together, we wanted to eliminate that. This is eliminating the ‘soft injuries.’ It’s not a cure all, but we’ve loved it. They’ve served us really well.”

▪ As soon as the first whistle blew at Reading, the Rockets let out a collective yell as they sprinted toward the end zone with unbridled enthusiasm. The practice started fast with quick-hitting passing drills right after group stretching, and the intensity didn’t let up. The Rockets are led by four-year starting quarterback James Murphy, who smashed program records en route to a second Middlesex League MVP last season.

“I feel like [the season] came quickly, but we’re all really excited to be out here and you can see it with our energy,” said Murphy. The senior said he’s been working with his receivers every Tuesday and Thursday, then lifting on the other weekdays. John Fiore, now in his 18th season coaching Reading, added that his captain has been setting the tone by taking plenty of mental reps this offseason. “Preseason is much more taxing mentally than physically now,” said Fiore. “It starts with each guy trying to set example for the guy next to him and then it’s on the younger guys to follow.”

▪ St. John’s Prep returns a number of talented players from last year’s Division 1 state semifinalists, plus one elite prospect who won a Super Bowl the last time he was in a Prep uniform. Lynn native Joenel Aguero, a five-star defensive back committed to Georgia, is back in Danvers after two years at Florida’s IMG Academy. In his first practice of the year, Aguero was flying in opening sprints, hooting with excitement and exhorting his teammates to keep pace. “I’m just trying to motivate my team,” he said. “I gotta be a leader, so I’m trying to have great energy all around. It feels great being back around the guys, the coaches, back to my old roots.”

▪ Under a clear blue sky, Cohasset coach Phil Afanasiw reminded his players “Day 1 is about competition. Every day is about competition.” At midfield, assistant coach Phil Mahoney explained the technique to avoid over-pursuing a tackle. On the near sideline, senior quarterback Will Baker worked on intermediate passing routes with back Liam Appleton for the 2021 Division 7 state champions.

It was a picturesque morning that started bright and early at 6:30, aside from the roaring and rattling of a crew and their equipment reconstructing the press box at Alumni Field, which toppled in a storm last October.

“It’s not a bad distraction, today is a lot of fun and it’s good they’re finally getting [the work] done,” said Afanasiw, who had 65 players participating to open his 17th season.

“That’s a good turnout for us. We only had 10 seniors last year, which was kind of an anomaly, but now we seem to be back where we were before Covid, numbers-wise,” Afanasiw said.

▪ As his Rockland players stretched, coach Nick Liquori turned the clock back to 1993, and the first practice of his junior season with the Bulldogs. Rockland was the defending Super Bowl champion, like the Bulldogs this August. But Liquori was too busy trying to earn a spot at linebacker to reflect on the team’s previous success.

“I don’t care if we have 18 seniors, everyone is competing for a job,” said Liquori, who directed Rockland to the Division 6 title last fall.

Senior Michael Moriarty is familiar with competing for a spot, splitting time last season with 2022 grad PJ Celestino.

“Michael is a different quarterback because of his throwing ability. He’s had that varsity experience which is good and he knows his weapons,” Liquori said.

Being back on the field was notable. “One of our assistant coaches is a Marine officer in North Carolina and he texted us this morning and said ‘Merry Christmas, it’s the best day of the year’ and it is — except it’s 90 degrees,” Liquori said.

▪ At Daly Field, Brighton worked through conditioning exercises, pursuit drills, and tackling techniques in a no-pads session.

“We’re going to be running to a target — not really making contact, but just understanding we’re going to a target and how we attack that target,” 11-year coach Randolph Abraham said.

There are 50 players at tryouts, ranging from seventh graders to seniors.

“A lot of our athletes are just now learning the sport,” said JV coach Tony Halliday, who also works with tailbacks and defensive backs. “The majority of these kids have probably never played football. They feel that if they don’t play at their expectations the first couple of days, they feel bad about themselves . . . You’re learning the sport. Keep an open mind.”

Coming off a 6-4 season, the Bengals aim to contend in the Boston City League behind senior lineman Saalah Mohamed and explosive senior back Timel Leviner.

“[I did] a lot of field workouts [this offseason], a lot of footwork drills, [just] working on my endurance, trying to stay healthy — a lot of leg workouts to get my body ready again,” Leviner said.

▪ Trying to build off an 8-3 season, 17-year Wellesley coach Jesse Davis had 84 players on the field for the first session, headlined by senior captains Xavier Ferrara (tight end), Vincent Ferrara (quarterback), Brady Renzella (center), Tyler Yen (receiver), Jake Parker (back), and Will Hutzler (tackle).

“We’re focused on today and on ourselves right now and not thinking about any other teams or parts of the league,” Davis said. “Everybody’s good [in the Bay State Conference].”

▪ With 23 players departing via graduation from a 9-2 squad, Natick coach Mark Mortarelli has a bit of a rebuild — fitting that the Redhawks were working out alongside a construction site on West Street.

“We have a lot to prove,” Mortarelli said. “We have a lot of guys who haven’t played much varsity football, so the preseason is really important for us to evaluate our talent, develop some chemistry as a team.”

But Natick does have a pair of quarterbacks in sophomore Damon Taylor, who got snaps as a freshman, and senior Drew George, healthy after missing last season due to injury.

▪ Standing in the shadows of Stadium Field, Scituate coach Herb Devine watched the Sailors run through punt coverage with “Gimme Shelter” by the Rolling Stones blasting through the speakers.

There are a number of important decisions ahead for the defending Division 4 state champions — who is starting at quarterback, and two spots on the O-line — but Devine stayed in the moment. ”Our practices are always fast,” he said. “If they aren’t in shape on August 19th then we aren’t going to be a good football team. Sometimes the music is just to keep my brain going, it creates the atmosphere of an intense practice, but it’s fun too.”

Added Danny Thompson, a 6-foot-5, 305-pound senior left tackle, ”The music helps build rhythm and tempo but it’s not relaxed out here. The emphasis is on doing your job.”

Colin Bannen reported from Cohasset, Rockland and Scituate, Ethan Fuller from Brighton, and AJ Traub from Natick and Wellesley. Nate Weitzer also reported from Reading and St. John’s Prep.