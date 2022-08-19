J.D. Martinez gets a breather amid prolonged power outage

Martinez arrived at Camden Yards early Friday to work on his swing and was out taking batting practice in his usual group.

Martinez was not in the lineup for the series opener against the Orioles after Thursday’s 0 for 4 performance against the Pirates dropped his season line to .273/.344/.429. Martinez is batting just .211 with a .624 OPS since June 1. He has a mere four homers in that span and has not left the yard since July 10.

BALTIMORE — Manager Alex Cora made it clear that Friday wasn’t an off day for J.D. Martinez . Instead, it was a work day.

“He loves to play, he loves to work, and we know he’s going to hit at the end of the day,” Cora said before the game. “We trust him. When he’s feeling good, there’s no expanding outside the zone and there’s a lot of hard contact in the zone.”

Martinez’s prolonged struggles aren’t something he’s hiding from. Following the team’s 8-2 loss to Pittsburgh Thursday, Martinez alluded to the fact that the meat of the Sox’ order was, in part, responsible for some of the team’s shortcomings.

The trio of Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, and Martinez came into Friday hitting .182 in August with just a .303 slugging percentage. They have four combined homers — three from Devers and one from Bogaerts.

Martinez is hitting an underwhelming .173 in August, highlighted by a lack of power (.212 slugging).

“The season is what it is,” Cora said. “Hopefully he can go on one of those hot streaks where he starts hitting the ball in the air and hitting homers. But I think consistent at-bats and hitting the ball hard is going to get him there.”

Strahm returns

The Red Sox reinstated Matt Strahm from the injured list Friday, giving the Red Sox a much-needed high-leverage lefthander in the bullpen.

Lefty Austin Davis has struggled out of the bullpen, posting a 5.29 ERA in 49 ⅓ innings this season. He’s allowed five runs (all earned) in his last two appearances (3 ⅓ innings).

With Strahm, the Sox have a strike-thrower, something the bullpen has struggled to do during the second half of the season. Sox relievers entered Friday at 3.81 walks per nine innings, which ranked sixth in the majors during that span. The league average for walks per nine innings was 3.47. Strahm, meanwhile, has allowed 2.3 walks per nine, yielding seven walks in 27 ⅓ innings pitched this year.

“It’s very important [that we got Strahm back],” Cora said. “He’s fresh now. He’s a guy that can get both lefties and righties out. He can go multiple innings, although we’re going to avoid that early on. He’s another guy with plus stuff.”

To make room for Strahm, the Red Sox optioned Josh Winckowski to Triple A Worcester. Winckowksi received the loss Thursday after yielding six runs in five innings. The righthander has a 5.19 ERA in 12 starts this year.

The hurt guys

Trevor Story (right wrist fracture) is hitting on the field . . . The Sox said they will have more information on Tanner Houck’s disc issue in his back Saturday . . . James Paxton was diagnosed with a left lat strain and will get an MRI Saturday. Paxton, who was pulled from a Florida Complex League game Thursday, has missed the entire season as he continues to rehab from Tommy John surgery. The Sox were hopeful that Paxton will pitch in the big leagues this year, however, the latest news puts that in jeopardy. Cora said the team will have more definition on Paxton’s statusfollowing an MRI Saturday.

