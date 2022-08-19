Mac Jones and Patriots’ offense show some signs in quarterback’s first preseason action

Friday night, under the shadow of the towering construction cranes doing simultaneous reconstruction to the team’s Gillette Stadium home, quarterback Mac Jones and Co. showed some positive signs they are finally beginning to lay a solid foundation. And while it was far from perfect, the three-series appearance by the offensive starters ended on a high note, a touchdown drive highlighted by one great downfield throw erasing the sour taste of two three-and-outs to open the night.

FOXBOROUGH — As metaphors go, comparing the Patriots’ offense to a construction project has been a pretty easy leap, a streamlined playbook, a few staff changes, and turnover in personnel feeding the consistent training camp/preseason theme of rebuilding.

The one great throw — a 45-yard dime down the sideline that dropped beautifully into the hands of Nelson Agholor and, at the time, gave the Pats a 7-3 lead over the Panthers — was more than enough to remind the Patriots why Jones is their man under center. It was also the sigh of relief that he could still channel the accuracy and poise that characterized so much of his Pro Bowl rookie season. That didn’t look so certain in the game’s early going.

You know Jones was just itching to play, given his status as in-game cheerleader in the opening game of the preseason against the Giants. There he was on Friday, tearing down the sideline for his customary pregame sprint, emitting a primal scream at the end that spoke to the competitive fire that fuels him. With only one more preseason game to go next week in Vegas, it was time to get him back in the heat of a game.

Of all the themes and questions heading into his Year 2 (and Year 3 of the great post-Tom Brady rebuild), Jones represents the most important one of all. He is facing plenty of changes this season — from the offensive line in front of him to some of the running backs alongside him to the coaches calling plays over on the sideline. And as the calendar inches toward the Sept. 11 regular-season opener in Miami, it’s time to start getting some answers.

For this night, anyway, Matt Patricia was the answer to who would call the plays for Jones’s offense in place of the departed Josh McDaniels. It was Patricia who had the headset Friday night, though for the first two series he might have wanted to hand that hot potato to Joe Judge.

The first series? Blech. It started with a 6-yard handoff to Damien Harris but a quick hot read by Jones to DeVante Parker that was catchable, if a little bit behind the receiver, was dropped.

Then, behind an offensive line of Yodny Cajuste, Cole Strange, David Andrews, James Ferentz, and Mike Onwenu, Jones was flushed quickly by defensive line pressure (Ferentz was practically walked back into the huddle), tried to step up and run, but with nowhere to go, got dropped for a 6-yard sack.

The second series wasn’t much better. A 3-yard run by Rhamondre Stevenson, an incomplete pass to Jakobi Meyers that Jones would have loved to have back given how it got away, sailing just too high for Meyers’s outstretched hands, and an incompletion to Stevenson when Jones had plenty of time but there was some obvious miscommunication when Stevenson did not turn around for the ball.

Two drives, two quick punts, and then, after a scoring drive by Carolina, a deficit as they took the field for a third try.

A third try that proved a charm.

Ten plays, 81 yards, a 4:54 drive that took the Pats from the first quarter to the second and ultimately took Ty Montgomery on a 2-yard run into the end zone.

The key moment came three plays in, when Jones converted a third and 5 with a 7-yard pass to Agholor. An incompletion into traffic on the next play (when Jones was flushed out of the pocket, tried to dance for some extra time, and proved his resilience by bouncing up from a hard hit by 330-pound defensive lineman Bravvion Roy) and a run by Montomery left Jones facing another third down, which he converted with a 5-yard completion to Montgomery.

With room to breathe, Jones, comfortably in his familiar shotgun, then let it fly to Agholor. Forty-five yards later, he followed that with a 7-yard scramble and two handoffs to Montgomery, the second into the end zone. Three series and his night was done, his 61 yards on 4-of-8 passing and the touchdown allowing a happy final walk to the sideline.

It’s a start. And Jones, who emanates a sort of wise-beyond-his-years energy when he talks about the process of improving from a debut season in which he threw for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns (with a completion rate of 67.6 percent), knows that it’s nothing more than that.

Coming into the game, with the offense answering near-daily questions about its slow-moving progress in camp, Jones struck a hopeful note.

“I think we’ve done some good things, made some adjustments, and are moving in the right direction,” he said. “That’s all you can ask for is just for me to be able to step up in the pocket and make the throws. That’s all it is for me, or hand the ball off to the right guy, or hit the check down, hit the deep ball, it doesn’t matter. I think we have guys that can make plays all over the field.”

The construction project is ongoing. But Friday night showed some signs of a decent foundation being built.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.