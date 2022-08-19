Middleboro Little Leaguers must win Saturday to keep the fun rolling

“One game at a time,” Gillpatrick said. “Right now that’s our mind-set. Just to win tomorrow and and live to see another day.”

After a 5-3 loss to Southeast champion Nolensville, Tenn., Wednesday, a loss Saturday would send the New England champions home, so coach Chad Gillpatrick wants to keep things in perspective.

On Saturday night, the Middleboro team steps into both Howard J. Lamade Stadium and the danger zone when it takes on Pennsylvania in a Little League World Series elimination game (ESPN2, 7 p.m.).

Since Wednesday’s defeat, the coaching staff has encouraged players to spend time with their families, but during practice the focus was on areas where improvements can be made.

“We worked on a lot of outfield work this week,,” Gillpatrick said. “There were a couple balls, a couple plays I think we could have made.

“We’re ready to go.”

Gillpatrick and his coaches have been able to scout Pennsylvania since the beginning of the regionals, as the Mid-Atlantic representatives played at the same field as Middleboro.

“We watched the game last night as a team so we got a good idea of what they have to offer,” Gillpatrick said. “I think they’re in the same boat as us. Just scratching and clawing now, and to live to see another day.”

The team from Hollidaysburg, Pa., has had a similar route to Williamsport, as it went 3-1 in the Mid-Atlantic tournament and, after suffering a semifinal loss, came back and beat the same team to claim the regional championship.

The Quaker Staters had a tough time with Southwest champion Texas Thursday night, allowing a six-run fifth inning to cough up an early lead and lose, 8-3.

Gillpatrick doesn’t have to rely on just his pep talks for Saturday. He had help from Red Sox pitcher John Schreiber, who called the team Friday to offer his support.

“It was a nice call, and wishing us luck and congratulating the boys, and it was some good words of wisdom for the boys and, you know, a lot of support,” Gillpatrick said.

The Red Sox will play the Orioles Sunday night in Williamsport, and the Middleboro team would like to still be around for that.

They’re not ready to let the fun end just yet.

“It’s been a dream summer,” Gillpatrick said. “I’m definitely proud of these kids and I don’t want this to end.

“We’ll keep battling for sure and try to make everybody proud.”





