Tommy Pham exits Red Sox game with lower back tightness

During a pitching change in the bottom of the fifth inning, acting manager Will Venable and a member of the training staff approached and spoke with Pham at his position in left field before ultimately deciding to pull him from the game. Venable was managing because Alex Cora was ejected, along with Xander Bogaerts , in the fourth inning.

Pham was 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs before leaving. Kiké Hernández, who moved to shortstop after Bogaerts was ejected, moved back to center field. Jarren Duran moved from center to right and Alex Verdugo shifted from right to left. Christian Arroyo, had started at second, replaced Hernández at shortstop. Bobby Dalbec came into the game to play second.

Advertisement

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.