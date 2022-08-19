fb-pixel Skip to main content
Tommy Pham exits Red Sox game with lower back tightness

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated August 19, 2022, 39 minutes ago
Tommy Pham doubled in the first inning and later added another two-bagger, but later had to exit the game with back tightness on Friday.Gail Burton/Associated Press

Tommy Pham exited Friday’s Red Sox’ contest with the Orioles due to low back tightness.

During a pitching change in the bottom of the fifth inning, acting manager Will Venable and a member of the training staff approached and spoke with Pham at his position in left field before ultimately deciding to pull him from the game. Venable was managing because Alex Cora was ejected, along with Xander Bogaerts, in the fourth inning.

Pham was 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs before leaving. Kiké Hernández, who moved to shortstop after Bogaerts was ejected, moved back to center field. Jarren Duran moved from center to right and Alex Verdugo shifted from right to left. Christian Arroyo, had started at second, replaced Hernández at shortstop. Bobby Dalbec came into the game to play second.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

