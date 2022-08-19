With Matt Patricia calling plays, Mac Jones picks it up in his third series for Patriots

It was a balmy 85 degrees at kickoff when Mac Jones took his first game snaps of the summer and after a sluggish start, he showed the kind of sizzle this Patriots offense is capable of.

Thankfully, however, it was all about flinging footballs rather than flying fists as the Patriots and Panthers squared off for the third time in four days in the second preseason game.

It was a rough first couple series for Jones, who threw behind DeVante Parker on his first attempt and was sacked on his next dropback. On his second possession, Jones threw high to Jakobi Meyers and had a pass deflected at the line.

Advertisement

With Matt Patricia calling plays with Bill Belichick at his side, Jones warmed up nicely on his third series, completing 4 of 5 passes, including a beautiful 45-yard sideline spiral to Nelson Agholor to set up New England’s first touchdown.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

While Patricia was the apparent sideline signaler, it was quarterbacks coach Joe Judge who huddled with Jones between series, similar to the way Josh McDaniels would meet with his guys. Patricia, meanwhile, gathered with the offensive line while the defense was on the field.

During the commercial break after the first quarter, Belichick chatted with Jones as the QB played toss with Brian Hoyer. Two plays later he hit his deep shot to Agholor.

Both Hoyer and Zappe played during the first half and Patricia appeared to remain the main play-caller.

Some other observations on the Patriots last appearance at Gillette until Week 3′s home opener against the Ravens Sept. 25:

The defense was fired up

The projected New England starters stifled Carolina’s second unit (Matt Rhule sat most of his 1′s). On one early series, the unit registered three straight tackles for losses with Ja’Whaun Bentley blowing up a screen pass and Deatrich Wise and Josh Uche notching back-to-back sacks, both of which came at the expense of rookie left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, the sixth overall pick.

Advertisement

Defensive formation

With cornerback one of the most hotly contested positional battles of camp, the Patriots rolled out Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones on the perimeter and Myles Bryant in the slot to start the game. Jones, still among the fastest defenders in the NFL, has shown well on the outside after spending most of his first six seasons on the inside.

School’s in

Brenden Schooler might be the club’s newest special teams gem. He plays kick coverage like a rampaging beast, combining speed, vision, and a knack for finding the ball. He’s fun.

Tight spot

With Hunter Henry a scratch and Jonnu Smith removed with the rest of the starters, there were plenty of snaps for third-year tight end Devin Asiasi and he responded with three catches for 32 yards on New England’s final possession of the first half.

Red alert

Belichick successfully used his challenge flag late in the first half after Joshuah Bledsoe jarred the ball loose following a completion to Stephen Sullivan. It was initially ruled an incomplete pass. The fumble recovery led to Nick Folk’s 36-yard field goal.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.