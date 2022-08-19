fb-pixel Skip to main content
Xander Bogaerts, Alex Cora ejected in fourth inning against Orioles

By Julian McWilliams Globe Staff,Updated August 19, 2022, 17 minutes ago
Alex Cora, left, and Xander Bogaerts, shown here earlier this season, were ejected during the fourth inning of Friday's game against the Orioles in Baltimore.Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

BALTIMORE — Xander Bogaerts and manager Alex Cora were ejected from Friday’s night’s game against the Orioles by home plate umpire Todd Tichenor.

With two outs in the top of the fourth inning and the Orioles leading, 6-4, Bogaerts took a called third strike on a pitch that appeared below the zone. Bogaerts flung his bat in disgust and began jawing at Tichenor. Cora ran out of the dugout in an effort to protect his shortstop, then began arguing the call, which led to his ejection.

It was Bogaerts’s second career ejection. The other came on Aug. 31, 2018 against the White Sox.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.

