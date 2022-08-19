Xander Bogaerts, Alex Cora ejected in fourth inning against Orioles

BALTIMORE — Xander Bogaerts and manager Alex Cora were ejected from Friday’s night’s game against the Orioles by home plate umpire Todd Tichenor.

With two outs in the top of the fourth inning and the Orioles leading, 6-4, Bogaerts took a called third strike on a pitch that appeared below the zone. Bogaerts flung his bat in disgust and began jawing at Tichenor. Cora ran out of the dugout in an effort to protect his shortstop, then began arguing the call, which led to his ejection.