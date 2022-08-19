Blasts Reported Behind Russian Lines in Ukraine and Inside Russia

Russian officials acknowledged that sites had been targeted and said they were investigating the causes. In the two incidents in Crimea, they said they were able to fend off drones with anti-aircraft fire. It was not immediately possible to independently confirm their claims.

A large blast at an ammunition depot was also reported within Russia itself, in the border city of Belgorod, and was strong enough to require the evacuation of two villages.

KYIV, Ukraine — A series of explosions was reported deep in Russian-held territory overnight into Friday, including in the strategically important Crimean Peninsula, as Ukraine appeared to step up its campaign to try to degrade Moscow’s combat capabilities and the morale of its troops.

It remains unclear what the recent flurry of deep strikes and attempted strikes on Russian infrastructure ultimately means for the war’s outcome. Without a concerted Ukrainian ground offensive that takes advantage of the chaos behind the front lines, Russian troops could adapt and mitigate future Ukrainian attacks.

For now, Russian forces are making grinding progress in the east, pushing into front-line villages that have been heavily defended for the last eight years.

The Ukrainians had previously been somewhat circumspect about their involvement in a series of behind-enemy-lines attacks in Crimea, including one assault that the Ukrainians said included the work of partisans and destroyed fighter jets. But Friday a senior Ukrainian security official said that Kyiv would target sites there as part of a “step-by-step demilitarization of the peninsula with its subsequent de-occupation.”

The official, Oleksiy Danilov, head of Ukraine’s national security council, said that Crimea was a sovereign territory of Ukraine and that there was an ongoing effort to liberate it. It was the highest-level acknowledgment that strikes in Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014, were part of a Ukrainian campaign.

While the prospect of driving Russians from Crimea is a distant one, Ukraine is trying to undermine what has been a vital link in the logistical chain of the Russian war machine.

The Crimean Peninsula was a key staging ground for the invasion of Ukraine six months ago and is a vital link in Moscow’s supply chain for troops occupying southern Ukraine. It is also home to Russia’s Black Sea fleet and over the past eight years has been increasingly militarized by Moscow.

Danilov, who did not claim Ukrainian credit for individual strikes, urged people living in Crimea to provide Ukraine’s military with critical information about Russian military equipment placement and troop movements. But after eight years of exposure to Russian propaganda and with many pro-Ukraine residents having fled, it remained unclear whether the government in Kyiv could inspire local resistance.

The explosions overnight into Friday included blasts at a military airfield outside Sevastopol, the largest city in Crimea; the Russians later said the booms were the sound of successful anti-aircraft fire. Loud bangs were also reported above the Kerch Strait bridge, the only land link connecting Russia to Crimea. Russia said an air-defense system had opened fire at a drone.

Top Ukrainian military commanders have said that their counteroffensive to reclaim lost territory would not look like the Russian offensive, which has relied on heavy artillery fire to tear a path of devastation to grind out slow and bloody gains. The Ukrainians know the old Soviet playbooks, they say, and are not playing by them.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said Friday during a visit to Odesa, Ukraine, that the port — where shipments of grain have begun departing under an international deal in recent days — stood as a symbol of what the world can achieve when countries work together for the common good.

But he said that wealthier countries needed to support developing nations by helping them buy the grain.

He visited the city to witness the progress of the fragile agreement brokered by the United Nations and Turkey that freed up grain after it was stuck for months amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. Russia’s monthslong blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports aggravated a global food crisis, helping stoke famine in Africa and contributing to soaring grain prices.

Guterres urged the private sector to cooperate to get more food and fertilizer out of Ukraine and Russia, warning that “without fertilizer in 2022, there may not be enough food in 2023.” Yet his remarks came amid a conflict that has underscored the limits of his organization’s influence when one of its most powerful members instigates a war.

On Thursday, as he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey in Lviv, in western Ukraine, he heralded the effectiveness of the deal, saying it confirmed the United Nations’ vital role as a mediator. But Guterres, a former Portuguese prime minister, acknowledged that the unresolved problem that had brought him to Ukraine was the war.

As the head of a global organization whose charter pledges to end “the scourge of war,” he has repeatedly called for a political solution to end the conflict and has offered to mediate, to little avail. From the beginning of Russia’s invasion in late February until April, Guterres was unable to even get Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone, according to Guterres’ spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric.