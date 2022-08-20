Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Recent bird sightings as reported to the Mass Audubon:
Late August is the season when numbers of migrants of all sorts begin to increase, especially migrant warblers and other songbirds. Last week saw many migrants in Hampshire County including a worm-eating warbler, a Tennessee warbler, a Northern parula, a Lawrence’s warbler, and a Philadelphia vireo. Birders also enjoyed 28 unseasonal red crossbills at the Conway State Forest.
Berkshire County: A red-necked grebe at Lake Pontoosuc in Pittsfield, a Wilson’s warbler in Williamstown, a worm-eating warbler and a hooded warbler at the Jug End Reservation in Mount Washington, and a continuing family of three sandhill cranes in New Marlborough.
Bristol County: A long-billed dowitcher at Allens Pond in South Dartmouth.
Cape Cod: Two pied-billed grebes, two American coots, four common gallinules, six Northern pintails, five ring-necked ducks, seven ruddy ducks, six Hudsonian godwits, a marbled godwit, a little blue heron, and a glaucous gull. Other noteworthy reports included a brown pelican at Jeremy Point in Wellfleet, black vultures in Orleans and Dennis, a royal tern and a razorbill at Race Point in Provincetown, a red-necked grebe at Corporation Beach in Dennis, an olive-sided flycatcher at the Crane Area in Falmouth, and blue-winged warblers at Fort Hill in Eastham and Mashpee.
Essex County: A white ibis and eight yellow-crowned herons at Perkins Park in Newburyport, 36 Northern gannets, five manx shearwaters, and four black-legged kittiwakes at Andrews Point in Rockport, a variety of interesting species at Plum Island including a continuing American avocet, a tricolored heron, 11 long-billed dowitchers, two black terns, a black guillemot, a Philadelphia vireo, an early Connecticut warbler, and an orchard oriole. A dickcissel and a lark sparrow were noted at the Middleton Community Gardens.
Franklin County: Two sandhill cranes on Plainfield Road in Ashfield, and a short-billed dowitcher was seen at the Quabbin Reservoir in New Salem. 28 unseasonal red crossbills continue to entertain birders at the Conway State Forest.
Hampshire County: A worm-eating warbler, a Tennessee warbler, a Northern parula, a Lawrence’s warbler, and a Philadelphia vireo in Hadley. In Southampton a Wilson’s warbler was observed, orchard orioles were seen in Amherst and Hadley, and five red crossbills continued at the Quabbin Reservoir at gate 8 in Pelham.
Martha’s Vineyard: A bald eagle and two common ravens at Felix Neck Sanctuary.
Middlesex County: Four glossy ibises, four little blue herons, and an American bittern at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord and four common gallinules at the Raymond Reservation in Sudbury.
Nantucket: Two Northern shovelers and six gadwalls at Coskata in the Great Point area.
Norfolk County: A little blue heron at Cushing Lake in Needham and eight purple martins in Medway.
Plymouth County: Three sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area in Hanson, two more cranes in Plympton, a white ibis at the Judge Cushing Puddle in Scituate, and a hooded warbler at the Manomet Bird Observatory.
Suffolk County: A yellow-crowned night-heron at Lewis Lake in Winthrop, and four Northern gannets and a black-legged kittiwake from Georges Island in Boston Harbor.
Worcester County: A snowy egret at Muddy Pond in Sterling, four continuing sandhill cranes in Hardwick, and two calling whip-poor-wills at the Pine Hill Grasslands in Lancaster.
For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.
