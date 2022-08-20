Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A red-necked grebe at Lake Pontoosuc in Pittsfield, a Wilson’s warbler in Williamstown, a worm-eating warbler and a hooded warbler at the Jug End Reservation in Mount Washington, and a continuing family of three sandhill cranes in New Marlborough.

Late August is the season when numbers of migrants of all sorts begin to increase, especially migrant warblers and other songbirds. Last week saw many migrants in Hampshire County including a worm-eating warbler, a Tennessee warbler, a Northern parula, a Lawrence’s warbler, and a Philadelphia vireo. Birders also enjoyed 28 unseasonal red crossbills at the Conway State Forest.

Advertisement

Bristol County: A long-billed dowitcher at Allens Pond in South Dartmouth.

Cape Cod: Two pied-billed grebes, two American coots, four common gallinules, six Northern pintails, five ring-necked ducks, seven ruddy ducks, six Hudsonian godwits, a marbled godwit, a little blue heron, and a glaucous gull. Other noteworthy reports included a brown pelican at Jeremy Point in Wellfleet, black vultures in Orleans and Dennis, a royal tern and a razorbill at Race Point in Provincetown, a red-necked grebe at Corporation Beach in Dennis, an olive-sided flycatcher at the Crane Area in Falmouth, and blue-winged warblers at Fort Hill in Eastham and Mashpee.

Essex County: A white ibis and eight yellow-crowned herons at Perkins Park in Newburyport, 36 Northern gannets, five manx shearwaters, and four black-legged kittiwakes at Andrews Point in Rockport, a variety of interesting species at Plum Island including a continuing American avocet, a tricolored heron, 11 long-billed dowitchers, two black terns, a black guillemot, a Philadelphia vireo, an early Connecticut warbler, and an orchard oriole. A dickcissel and a lark sparrow were noted at the Middleton Community Gardens.

Franklin County: Two sandhill cranes on Plainfield Road in Ashfield, and a short-billed dowitcher was seen at the Quabbin Reservoir in New Salem. 28 unseasonal red crossbills continue to entertain birders at the Conway State Forest.

Advertisement

Hampshire County: A worm-eating warbler, a Tennessee warbler, a Northern parula, a Lawrence’s warbler, and a Philadelphia vireo in Hadley. In Southampton a Wilson’s warbler was observed, orchard orioles were seen in Amherst and Hadley, and five red crossbills continued at the Quabbin Reservoir at gate 8 in Pelham.

Martha’s Vineyard: A bald eagle and two common ravens at Felix Neck Sanctuary.

Middlesex County: Four glossy ibises, four little blue herons, and an American bittern at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord and four common gallinules at the Raymond Reservation in Sudbury.

Nantucket: Two Northern shovelers and six gadwalls at Coskata in the Great Point area.

Norfolk County: A little blue heron at Cushing Lake in Needham and eight purple martins in Medway.

Plymouth County: Three sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area in Hanson, two more cranes in Plympton, a white ibis at the Judge Cushing Puddle in Scituate, and a hooded warbler at the Manomet Bird Observatory.

Suffolk County: A yellow-crowned night-heron at Lewis Lake in Winthrop, and four Northern gannets and a black-legged kittiwake from Georges Island in Boston Harbor.

Worcester County: A snowy egret at Muddy Pond in Sterling, four continuing sandhill cranes in Hardwick, and two calling whip-poor-wills at the Pine Hill Grasslands in Lancaster.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.