Boy on scooter flown to Boston hospital after being struck by vehicle in West Yarmouth

Witnesses said SUV took off in hit-and-run incident

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated August 20, 2022, 1 hour ago

An 8-year-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after he was struck by a vehicle as he was riding his scooter in West Yarmouth on Saturday morning, police said.

The boy, who was not identified, was with his grandmother and two siblings when he was struck on Higgins Crowell Road, north of Abells Road in the area of the Professional Building Complex, at about 9:44 a.m., West Yarmouth police said in a statement on Facebook.

The vehicle did not stop, and continued southbound on Higgins Crowell in the direction of Route 28, police said. Witnesses described the vehicle to police as a grey SUV, possibly a Mercedes Benz.

Two bystanders provided first aid to the boy until emergency crews arrived, police said. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Cape Cod Hospital, then flown to Boston by Med Flight.

The vehicle has damage to the passenger side front end and is possibly missing a portion of the front light lens cover, police said. The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call 508-775-0445 x 0.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

