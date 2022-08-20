Boy on scooter flown to Boston hospital after being struck by vehicle in West Yarmouth

An 8-year-old boy was flown to a hospital in Boston after he was struck by a vehicle as he was riding his scooter in West Yarmouth on Saturday morning, police said.

The boy, who was not identified, was with his grandmother and two siblings when he was struck on Higgins Crowell Road, north of Abells Road in the area of the Professional Building Complex, at about 9:44 a.m., West Yarmouth police said in a statement on Facebook.

The vehicle did not stop, and continued southbound on Higgins Crowell in the direction of Route 28, police said. Witnesses described the vehicle to police as a grey SUV, possibly a Mercedes Benz.