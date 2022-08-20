Brush fire in Marlborough sends smoke over Metro-West area

“It’s a very overgrown wooded area,” LaCroix said. “We had fire going up the trees and then trees falling down and starting other fires. We rarely have brush fires like this.”

The Marlborough fire was first noticed on Friday in the Desert Conservation Area and crews immediately began work to contain it, Marlborough Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian LaCroix said Saturday night.

A brush fire in Marlborough expanded to about 30 acres Saturday and fire crews will return Sunday morning to continue fighting the blaze, one of several wildfires that have recently broken out in Massachusetts amid severe drought conditions.

The state Department of Conservation and Recreation and fire crews from numerous surrounding communities have assisted the Marlborough Fire Department, LaCroix said. He said a perimeter has been established around the fire and there is no present risk to homes or other structures.

Much of the MetroWest area was under a haze of smoke Saturday as the fire picked up. Several police and fire departments in nearby towns— including Stow, Boxborough, Sudbury, and even 10 miles away in Natick — were fielding calls throughout the day from residents who were concerned by the smoke but unaware of the brush fire.

It was a similar scene on the North Shore on Saturday, where wildfires continued to burn in Lynn and Saugus, forcing the closure of the Lynn Woods and Breakheart reservations.

Fire companies in Lynn were rotating through the woods on Saturday after the fire burned to the western edge of Gannon Golf Course overnight, the Lynn Fire Department said in a Facebook post. The blaze was centered on an area between Cooke and Dungeon roads and the Stone Tower, with fire crews stretching “thousands of feet of fire hose” to reach those areas, the department said.

“The drought continues to allow these fires to burn,” the department said in the post. “Firefighters are digging 7″-10″ down and still finding the ground to be extremely hot and dry as powder. Trees that are burnt out at the bottom continue to be a concern and we are watching them as many have fallen.”

Fire officials in Saugus could not be reached for comment on the fire at Breakheart Reservation. The property is managed by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, which did not respond to a message seeking comment.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation warned people of the smoky conditions in Lynn, Saugus, and Marlborough in a tweet posted Saturday afternoon. The agency also renewed its plea to residents and visitors to be careful when using grills, campfires, or anything else that could spark a wildfire.

In Rockport, a wildfire that has been burning since July was deemed contained on Friday by the town’s forest fire warden and the state Department of Conservation and Recreation forestry chief. A bulletin on the town’s website said there is a sufficient buffer around the perimeter of the containment zone, where the fire will continue to burn and cause smoky conditions. Local crews will monitor the containment zone on a daily basis going forward, the town said.

On Thursday, Governor Charlie Baker activated 30 National Guard members to assist local responders with the Rockport fire, which was burning in the area of Woodland Acres and Briarwood Road. The National Guard members spent two days at the scene to help address flare-ups and build out the “cold zone” along the containment area’s perimeter, the town said.

Forecasters are not expecting any significant rainfall that will impact the drought conditions felt across eastern Massachusetts, but there is a window of precipitation expected Monday night into Tuesday that could help douse these wildfires, according to meteorologist Bill Simpson of the National Weather Service in Norton.

“I wouldn’t call it a soaker but it could be enough to wet the surface soils,” Simpson said Saturday night. “There’s a potential of a half-inch or more. It won’t do much for the drought, but as far as fire issues, it will kind of help out there.”

The next chance will be late Thursday night into Friday, Simpson said, but those are “probably hit-or-miss showers.”

The rainfall would be a relief in Marlborough, where fire crews have faced a challenge with transporting water to the area where the fire is burning. LaCroix, the battalion chief, said crews have been trucking water to the scene, which is about a mile into the woods. Fortunately, a water supply was established on Saturday with about 2,500 feet of fire hose hooked up to a hydrant on Turner Ridge Road, he said.

“We’re going to try to add on to that and get to a better spot where we don’t have to truck back so much,” he said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.