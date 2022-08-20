Fire breaks out at Caffè Nero in Assembly Square

Firefighters in Somerville were battling a blaze that broke out in a coffee shop on Assembly Row on Saturday afternoon.
Witnesses shared video showing heavy flames shooting from the roof of Caffè Nero as black smoke billowed into the air.
Somerville Firefighters Local 79 said in a Facebook post at 1:57 p.m. that crews were working at the scene.
One witness, Seth Brown, said he was sitting in the beer garden at Night Shift Owl’s Nest, which is right by Caffè Nero, when he noticed smoke coming from the building. People began coming out of the coffee shop as a fire alarm sounded, and fire crews were at the scene within about 5 minutes, he said.
Watched Caffe Nero catch fire! @WCVB #assemblysquare #Somerville #caffenero pic.twitter.com/8k1c7oG6mP— Seth Brown (@sethdavidbrown) August 20, 2022
This story will be updated when more information is available.
