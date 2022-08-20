Kayaker dies after possible drowning in pond in Ossipee, N.H.

A kayaker died Saturday after he was found unresponsive in a pond in Ossipee, N.H., in what authorities are calling a possible drowning, New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol said.

The man’s identity was not released pending family notification, the marine patrol said in a statement Saturday night.

State Police dispatchers received a call at about 3:48 p.m. reporting an adult male kayaker who was found unresponsive in the water on Conner Pond, according to the statement.