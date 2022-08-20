Kayaker dies after possible drowning in pond in Ossipee, N.H.

A kayaker died Saturday after he was found unresponsive in a pond in Ossipee, N.H., in what authorities are calling a possible drowning, New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol said.
The man’s identity was not released pending family notification, the marine patrol said in a statement Saturday night.
State Police dispatchers received a call at about 3:48 p.m. reporting an adult male kayaker who was found unresponsive in the water on Conner Pond, according to the statement.
The man received CPR when he was brought to shore. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the marine patrol said.
State Police, Marine Patrol, New Hampshire Fish and Game, Action Ambulance, Ossipee police, and the West Ossipee Fire Department responded to the incident, the statement said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Marine Patrol Lieutenant Crystal McLain by emailing Crystal.H.McLain@dos.nh.gov or by calling (603) 227-2113.
