Older conservatives think Massachusetts and the country are careening off track

Betsy Lister, a retired business owner from Medford, said Massachusetts schools are pushing a progressive agenda, rather than teaching basic subjects such as history and geography.

DANVERS — Upstairs at The Breakaway tavern on Route 1, a mostly older crowd of conservative stalwarts was talking politics over cocktails and pizza. It was a scorching August evening, and the banter was friendly in the air-conditioned function room, but the sentiment was downbeat.

Mike Bean, 58, a Danvers contractor who remodels homes, said people feel pinched by gas prices and the rising cost of living. He sees corruption and a breakdown of order from Beacon Hill to Washington.

“When did we stop acting like Americans?” he asked. “We were the number one country in the world. Then something changed.”

Michael Bean signed into the Stand-Up for Diehl Comedy Show fundraising event for conservative politician Geoff Diehl in Danvers, on Aug. 4. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Fired up about inflation, race, and gender education in public schools, and a flow of unauthorized migrants they say is straining resources, older conservatives in Massachusetts think their state — and the country — is lurching in the wrong direction.

And less than three months before the midterm elections, their hard-line views reflect the Republican party’s tilt to the right in a state where most successful GOP candidates for governor, from Bill Weld and Paul Cellucci to Mitt Romney and Charlie Baker, have run as moderates.

In many ways, the views of older conservatives are the mirror image of their liberal counterparts who also believe the nation is veering dangerously off course — but blame Donald Trump and Republican policies rather than Joe Biden and Democratic ones. Each side maintains the other has become extreme and intolerant, trapped in a political echo chamber and consuming a diet of partisan news.

Older conservatives in Massachusetts may be in line with their contemporaries in the nation as a whole, but they are in the minority in Massachusetts, where Republicans make up just 9.7 percent of voters. More than half of state voters over 55 approved of President Biden’s job performance in last month’s Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll, far outpacing his dismal approval rating among older voters nationally — under 40 percent in a CBS News poll late last month.

Trends among the older set are important because they’re the most reliable voters, especially in midterms, said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center. The conservatives among them, he said, “are the highly motivated, high-intensity voters who are pulling [Massachusetts] Republicans to the right,” he said.

In interviews at a Danvers event for Trump-backed GOP gubernatorial candidate Geoff Diehl, and in phone conversations with self-described older conservatives across the state, many said they see the broader electorate — especially independents, who make up the majority of Massachusetts voters — swinging in their direction, fed up with Democrats. (The Suffolk/Globe poll, however, showed Democrat Maura Healey with a 30-point lead over two potential Republican rivals.)

The crowd in Danvers had a Massachusetts baby boomer vibe, but it wasn’t the sort you’d find in progressive precincts of Boston or Cambridge. Many here, even without MAGA hats, expressed the profound dissatisfaction with Democrats and powerful animus toward liberals heard at Trump rallies and in conservative media.

Most of more than a dozen who were interviewed said they believed the former president’s unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, indicating a deep mistrust of government. (At least a half dozen others declined to be interviewed or asked to withhold their names, saying they thought The Globe was a liberal news outlet that wouldn’t present their views fairly.)

Denise Page (left) and Mary Bright (right) attended the Stand-Up for Diehl Comedy Show. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

“From what I can see, there’s no way that many people would vote for Biden,” said Mary Bright, 66, of Everett, a part-time hostess at a Saugus restaurant who, like almost everyone at the Diehl gathering, voted for Trump twice and maintained she’d do so again enthusiastically.

Even some who acknowledged Biden’s victory was legitimate added a caveat: They insisted there were polling irregularities, but doubted those were enough to tip the balance to Trump.

“I think there was a lot of shenanigans with the election,” said Ron Whitney, 67, of East Bridgewater, a lawyer in Whitman who was a Republican state representative in the 1990s. “But those shenanigans, in sum total, wouldn’t have changed the results of the election.”

Ron Whitney, of East Bridgewater, a lawyer in Whitman. Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

Similarly, some condemned the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, while others said the election protests were justified, but not the violence.

The older generation is just as split along partisan lines as the rest of the country — reflecting differences that, in some cases, date back to the Vietnam War and the antiwar protests of the 1960s. Many in the Trump and Diehl ranks are lifelong Republicans. Some said they voted for Governor Baker but have soured on him because of his moderate policies and coziness with Democratic lawmakers.

Several of the Republicans interviewed said they were former Democrats who voted for candidates like Ted Kennedy and Barack Obama in the past, but now think the party no longer understands ordinary people. These converts could help push their adopted party rightward in Massachusetts in a Republican primary on Sept. 6 when Diehl faces Chris Doughty, who calls himself a “pragmatic” conservative.

Westford resident Dennis Galvin, 71, a retired state police major, grew up in a Democratic family in Brockton. But as a young man, Galvin said, he became disillusioned with Democrats controlling state government, saying they made decisions behind closed doors. That’s continued to this day, he said, with agencies like the MBTA mismanaging public transportation amid mounting safety issues. “They’re unaccountable,” he said. “Massachusetts is losing its viability as a democracy.”

Galvin believes state leaders have smothered new businesses with taxes and regulation, and the state’s economy has become too dependent on tech and biotech at the expense of other industries that employ working people. “Manufacturing used to anchor the community in places like Brockton,” he said. “Whoever’s doing our economic planning for us, and primarily it’s been the Democrats over the last 50 years, have not understood the importance of driving a [diversified] economy.”

Climate change and voting rights, two animating issues on the left, didn’t surface on the list of concerns of the Massachusetts conservatives interviewed. Inflation, abortion, border security, teaching of sexuality and “critical race theory” in the schools, and the erosion of social norms — all themes that are staples of conservative media — were frequently cited.

“To me, there’s a Marxist philosophy in the schools now,” said Astrid Hajjar, 52, of Milton, a Venezuelan-born medical interpreter, saying schools are focusing on race and sexuality but providing a “mediocre” education. “When the Latino parents see what’s being fed to their kids, they don’t like it... If the Kennedy Democrats could see what’s happening in Massachusetts today, they would be completely shocked.”

Some said their strongly held religious views influenced their politics. Springfield resident Dennis Brown, a 59-year-old worker in a plant that makes high-pressure hoses, said he’s a conservative Republican who opposes abortion and same-sex marriage for biblical reasons. “I vote Republican because I’m a Pentecostal Christian,” he said.

Yet he’s become alarmed by what he sees as growing racial discrimination in the workplace and police brutality in the Black community. And unlike most in his party, he voted for Biden because, he said, “as a Black man, I just could not bring myself to vote for Trump.”

Some on the right, even while espousing hard-line views, also said they yearned for a return to civility in the state and national dialogue. Whitney, the Whitman attorney, looked back nostalgically at his younger days when almost everyone got their television news from three major networks. “The news was far more objective than it is today,” he said. “Today every outlet is playing to a [partisan] audience.”

Hajjar lamented that society has become “too polarized,” saying it was important to listen to and engage people with different views.

“We need to sit down, we need to talk, we need to have a conversation without people reacting aggressively,” she said. “Because this is the greatest country in the world, and I hate to see the way it’s going.”

Robert Weisman can be reached at robert.weisman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeRobW.